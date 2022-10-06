Solidi, said to be the first crypto exchange in the UK to be registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with AlgoDynamix. AlgoDynamix, founded at Cambridge University, is an analytic firm that was originally launched to provide fund managers, investment banks and more with predictive data designed to anticipate price moves before they happen. Now AlgoDynamix is taking its technology and applying it to crypto.

