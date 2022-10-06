Read full article on original website
HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance
HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
Orca Introduces Web3 Climate Funding, Raises $2M+ for Education, Sustainability
Orca, a Solana-based liquidity platform, has announced the launch of the Orca Climate Fund. The fund is “reflective of its mission to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices in crypto.” The Orca Climate Fund “evolved from Orca’s Impact Fund which was born in August 2021.” Since 2021, Orca has “allocated a portion of fees on every trade to the fund.”
WireFX, Monex USA to Offer Payments Capabilities to US Corporate Clients
WireFX is pleased to announce that it has selected Monex USA as a strategic partner “to provide global payment capabilities to its U.S. corporate clients. ”. Through this partnership, WireFX clients will be able “to take advantage of Monex USA’s digital solutions for foreign exchange conversion and cross-border payment services.”
Tron Founder Added to Huobi Advisory Board
Huobi Global, the operator of one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has selected Justin (Yuchen) Sun to join the Huobi Global Advisory Board. Sun is the creator of TRON, a blockchain-based operating system that claims more than 110 million monthly active users. The Advisory Board is responsible for...
Branded Payments Firm Recharge.com Goes Global
Recharge.com, a European payments company, has announced the launch of a global marketplace for people to purchase branded gift cards in a push to become the leading branded payments company in the world. Recharge.com was founded in 2010 and is based in Amsterdam. Recharge highlights that it works with many...
Citi, Accel Invest in Digital Asset Manager xalts
Wall Street and Silicon Valley are coming together “to build digital asset management solutions focused on connecting institutional investors to the crypto ecosystem.”. Earlier this year, former HSBC trader Ashutosh Goel and former Meta Asia executive Supreet Kaur paired up to build xalts, an investment management and technology firm focused on “driving real-money institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.”
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Interim Financial Report Q1-Q2 2022
For the entire world, and especially for the European region, the year 2022 is associated with significant fluctuations in the global economy, which also “have left a remarkable impact on every local market,” the team at Debitum noted. Such a difficult and critical period has also resulted in...
SEIS Adjustment to Help Early Stage Firms, UK Crowdfunding Platforms
Among other policy initiatives aiming to boost the UK’s flagging economy, SEIS or Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme – a pro-innovation tax exemption received an adjustment as outlined in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s “mini-budget” revealed last month. According to the document:. “From April 2023, companies...
THORChain Integrates with Avalanche to Support Multichain Interoperability
THORChain, a non-custodial decentralized liquidity protocol that enables decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and users to seamlessly transfer their digital assets across blockchains, has integrated support for Avalanche, which claims to be the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, “as measured by time-to-finality.”. Avalanche considers itself to be “a...
European Investment Platform Mintos Reports Significant Increase in Activity During Sep 2022
In the latest Insight update from Mintos, Martins Sulte, the platform’s CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos, comments on the last quarter on Mintos and provides a “sneak peek” at what you can expect in the following months. As mentioned in a blog post by Mintos, the last...
Preventing Money Laundering and Fraud in Crypto: Singapore MP Queries Minister in Charge of MAS
This past week, Singapore MP Yip Hon Weng queried public officials about the risk of money laundering and fraud in the cryptocurrency markets. Singapore has emerged as a top hub for digital asset innovation with some firms moving to the country due to its Fintech-friendly regulation. The MP asked the...
ThriveDX, Exclusive Networks to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage, Skills Gap
ThriveDX, which claims to be the “premier” cybersecurity and digital skills provider, and Exclusive Networks, a globally “trusted” cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, announced the expansion of their partnership “to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity training and talent solutions to its global network of more than 25,000 partners.”
Sumsub Introduces “1-Click” Document-free Verification for 2B+ Users
Sumsub, a global tech company providing anti-fraud and compliance solutions, announces the launch of “one click-KYC.”. These services from Sumsub are available for users in India, Brazil, Nigeria and Indonesia. The new solution will “allow businesses to instantly onboard over 2 billion users without requesting their ID documents.”
Horizon Secures $40M to Make Web3 Seamless for Users and Builders
The team at Horizon is pleased to announce that they’ve raised $40 million via their Series A financing round “to make web3 easy, fun, and powerful for users and builders.”. Horizaon will use the capital to scale their products, grow their ecosystem, and hire more teammates onto their...
UK Registered Crypto Exchange Solidi Partners with Trading AI Provider AlgoDynamix
Solidi, said to be the first crypto exchange in the UK to be registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with AlgoDynamix. AlgoDynamix, founded at Cambridge University, is an analytic firm that was originally launched to provide fund managers, investment banks and more with predictive data designed to anticipate price moves before they happen. Now AlgoDynamix is taking its technology and applying it to crypto.
Real Estate Developer SIB Group has Repaid €440,942 to PeerBerry Investors
PeerBerry’s business partner – real estate developer SIB Group – has reportedly “repaid investments into a commercial real estate project – business center K32 located in a prestigious place in Vilnius (Kęstučio str.32), the capital of Lithuania.”. K32 is a Class A commercial...
Business Intelligence Provider Lightdash Raises $8.4 Million Seed Round led by Accell
Business intelligence (BI) platform Lightdash has raised $8.4 million in Seed funding in a round led by Accel. Simultaneously, Lighthouse announced that hosted product Lightdash Cloud, is also now available in public beta, after receiving a waitlist of more than 600 pre-qualified companies. Other investors include Moonfire, Y Combinator, along...
DAOs: Geode Finance Launches Staking Toolkit for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
Geode Finance, a liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak “to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX.”. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can “unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their...
Social Investing Network eToro Appoints Two New Members to US Leadership Team
EToro, the social investing network, recently announced the appointment of Nicole Murphy as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer and James (Jim) McGrath as U.S. Head of Anti-Money Laundering. In her new role as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer, Nicole will “oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of the compliance programs for eToro’s...
