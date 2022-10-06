Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 964-Model Gets 500-HP EV Conversion From Everrati
Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings. The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs....
Audi RS3 Spied Wearing Early Refresh For Bodywork
The current Audi RS3 debuted in 2021 and went on sale for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $59,995. Given that the vehicle is so new, it's odd to see the company developing what appears to be a refresh for the model. The camouflage wrap is on...
2023 Mercedes B-Class Facelift Debuts With More Standard Kit, Extra PHEV Power
In a sea of crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, the minivan is largely seen as a rare oddity. Nevertheless, Mercedes is sticking by its B-Class by giving the compact family hauler a mild update for 2023. These tweaks are meant to keep the third-generation model fresh as it battles the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. In keeping with the A-Class facelift also introduced today, the changes are not immediately noticeable.
UPDATE Audi RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Models Get Competition Packages With Less Sound Deadening
UPDATE: The Competition Package will be available for the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback in the United States, and it will come with the upgrades from the Competition Plus pack in Europe. The optional equipment will add $16,100 to the price of these models. Audi makes the RS4 Avant, RS5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiny Four-Cylinder RC Engine Gets Working Three-Speed Manual Gearbox
Combustion engines power a variety of vehicles, big and small, and scale-model ones are capable of powering RC cars. These small engineering wonders feature many of the same parts and processes as a typical car engine, but it’s not a complete powertrain. A new video from JohnnyQ90 on YouTube shows the process of building a custom three-speed manual transmission that pairs with such a small engine.
2023 Mercedes A-Class Hatch And Sedan Revealed With AMG A35 And A45 S
Countless months of spy photos are finally coming to an end as Mercedes is unveiling the A-Class facelift. Seen here in both hatchback and sedan body styles, the compact luxury car plays a game of spotting the difference with its mid-cycle revision. Mildly reworked headlights with optional LEDs flank a redesigned grille with tiny three-pointed stars. At the back, the German premium brand has installed a new diffuser and standard LED taillights.
BMW X3 M Comp Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, AMG GLC 63 In Big SUV Battle
Consumers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs, and automakers have followed. However, the move toward family vehicles hasn’t dampened the need for high-performance ones. Companies adapted, and high-horsepower SUVs are now abundant. A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video gathered three for a series of drag races to see which potent SUV reigns supreme.
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: Denying Skeptics
The future must be a scary, scary place, given some of the comments hurled at the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. The new C63’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four replaces its old twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and skeptics haven’t held back their disdain for the downsizing, despite the car’s massive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque courtesy of a plug-in hybrid system.
Mercedes-AMG One Absolutely Destroys AMG GT Black Series In Drag Race
The AMG GT Black Series once held a Nürburgring lap record for a production vehicle. Mercedes-AMG took five years to reveal the production version of the AMG One, otherwise known as the Project One when it was introduced as a concept in 2017 – and rightfully so. Bringing Formula One technology into a road car was no easy feat; one that was riddled with so many engineering complications.
Next-Gen BMW X2 Spied For The First Time
Update: Our original article on these images incorrectly identified this camouflaged test vehicle as a next-generation BMW X4. It is in fact a new X2, which will carry styling similar to the larger model. We apologize for the error. The camouflaged BMW prototype you see here might be a bit...
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS First Drive Review: System Of A Down(Force)
Gaze up at a British sky in late September, and there’s a decent chance it’ll be blotted with a chiaroscuro tableau packing track-drenching moisture. Rain is a cruel mistress in these parts, responsible both for gorgeous verdant foliage and disconcerting tarmac slickness. Such was my lot in life...
Maserati GranCabrio EV Confirmed For 2023 Launch
Maserati is back in the GT game with the all-new GranTurismo that made its debut earlier this week. The lineup includes the first-ever production electric vehicle from the Italian brand and it seems that the EV recipe will also be transformed into an open-top grand tourer. The information comes from Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, who recently gave an interview with Autocar.
XPeng G9 Is A Luxury Chinese EV SUV Benchmarked Against Porsche Cayenne
Xpeng – short for Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co Ltd – is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou. Founded some eight years ago and currently also running an office in Mountain View, California, the firm is one of the fastest-growing automakers in the People’s Republic. While its model range is relatively small and consists of four electric vehicles, its range-topper is an impressive all-rounder that was benchmarked against the best in the segment.
2022 Audi RS3 Is Stable But A Bit Slow In The Moose Test
The moose test doesn't lie, and there's no way to fake it. One might think that dedicated performance vehicles have an advantage in the tricky high-speed maneuver, but as we've seen before, that's not always the case. The latest moose test video from km77.com features the Audi RS3. RS models...
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
Musk Announces Pepsi Receives First Production Tesla Semi On December 1
In a tweet, Elon Musk announces that deliveries of the Tesla Semi begin on December 1. Pepsi is the first company to get them. The only other details that Musk gave were that the Semi had a range of 500 miles and was "super fun to drive." The Tesla Semi...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0