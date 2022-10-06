Atlanta Hawks unveil plans for Opening Night against Houston Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 NBA regular season against the Houston Rockets in game at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the night will include an all-fan giveaway and an exciting night of Hawks basketball, which will feature All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. All fans in attendance will receive a free red ‘2022 Opening Night’ t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.