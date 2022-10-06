ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SOCCER
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Musiala
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Billy Hogan
Person
Oliver Kahn
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning

Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Manchester United#Daily Mirror Liverpool#Bournemouth#American#Russian British#The All England Club#Russians#Australian#Tottenham#Europa League
SkySports

Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
SkySports

Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?

Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SOCCER
SkySports

Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets

Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich City 2-3 Preston: North End shock the Canaries at Carrow Road

High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win. The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: I hope Mohamed Salah is close to exploding like Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hopes Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are close to rediscovering their best form ahead of their Super Sunday trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just twice in the league so far to leave them a mammoth 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's team, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy