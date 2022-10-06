Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. DAILY MAIL. Arsenal will have to give...
SkySports
Liverpool: Luis Diaz expected to be sidelined until after World Cup after sustaining knee injury against Arsenal
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is expected to be out until after the World Cup following the knee injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. However, the 25-year-old underwent a scan after the match, which has revealed no surgery will be necessary. Diaz had offered a real...
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten
Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on world championship as Brit eyes Mercedes improvement
Hamilton was denied an eighth title as Verstappen claimed his maiden drivers' championship in controversial circumstances last year, but the Brit was never in contention this season. Mercedes have largely been unable to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari following the introduction of new design regulations for 2022...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Manuel Akanji is Man City’s bargain buy and now Pep Guardiola’s intelligent problem-solver at right-back
Pep Guardiola spent much of his press conference after Manchester City’s straightforward 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday discussing the impact of his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund. But this time it was the other one. Erling Haaland did score the fourth goal against Saints but it was the...
SkySports
Borussia Dortmund snatch last-gasp draw against Bayern Munich as Fikayo Tomori scores for AC Milan in Juve win
Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday. Modeste, under massive criticism after having scored just once in the league following his arrival this season to replace...
UEFA・
SkySports
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets
Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
SkySports
Norwich City 2-3 Preston: North End shock the Canaries at Carrow Road
High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win. The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time
Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: I hope Mohamed Salah is close to exploding like Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp hopes Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are close to rediscovering their best form ahead of their Super Sunday trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just twice in the league so far to leave them a mammoth 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's team, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi exclusive: Brighton manager on renewing Antonio Conte rivalry and rejecting 'De Zerbismo' moniker
Roberto De Zerbi is a man of detail. Brighton's 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his first game in charge illustrated that, whether it was seizing on opposition mistakes or carefully picking their way through the hosts with precise passing. Next for De Zerbi is a contemporary from Italy as Antonio...
Comments / 0