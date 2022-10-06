Read full article on original website
SkySports
England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman confirms contract talks: 'We have had good conversations'
England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she has not signed a new deal, but has had good conversations with the FA about her future. Wiegman led England to Euros glory - having won the previous instalment in her last job in charge of the Netherlands - and reports had suggested there was already an agreement over new terms.
SkySports
Abby Dow's heroic return highlight for England in World Cup opener; Black Ferns looked vulnerable
Some players do not come back from the injury Dow sustained back in April, when she broke her leg in multiple places during the Six Nations clash with Wales. So to come back from that and play international rugby after just six months - having also had screws removed from her leg because there was a bit of aggravation - is absolutely remarkable. It's not as if Abby simply ambles around the pitch, she's an absolute athlete, to jink in and out and finish her try in the manner she did was phenomenal.
SkySports
Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders
Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.
SkySports
Black History Month: Why do so few people from Black and Asian communities swim?
The four-part series is presented by Alice Dearing, who in 2021 became the first Black female British swimmer to compete at the Olympics. As a co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, Dearing travels around the country to listen to a variety of first-hand experiences. The statistics from Sport England show...
SkySports
England win third Test against Uganda to secure clean sweep in series at Copper Box Arena
The Vitality Roses led 32-22 at half-time before losing the third quarter and needed to reset going into the final set of 15 minutes. Chelsea Pitman's arrival in attack enabled England to settle again and a 19-11 final quarter ensured they ended the home series on a high note. Jess...
SkySports
Claressa Shields wants stunning KO win and believes Savannah Marshall is 'stressed and nervous’
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove herself as the "greatest woman of all time" by delivering a stunning knockout victory over Savannah Marshall. America's two-time undisputed world champion will defend her WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles against British WBO titleholder Marshall in Saturday's huge showdown at The O2, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries
Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
SkySports
Merritt Paulson: Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO stands down after Yates Report uncovered abuse at NWSL club
Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO Merritt Paulson has announced he is stepping down from his role in the wake of the Yates Report that uncovered abuse at the NWSL club. On Thursday, USA international Megan Rapinoe called for Paulson - as well as Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler - to stand down from their roles.
SkySports
Jos Buttler on not appealing for Matthew Wade out obstructing field - 'We're in Australia a long time'
That was England skipper Jos Buttler's response when asked why he did not attempt to have Matthew Wade dismissed for obstructing the field during Sunday's eight-run victory over Australia in Perth. During a thrilling finale as the home side ultimately failed to chase down England's 208-6 and slipped 1-0 down...
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS・
SkySports
Wasps: Former chief David Armstrong spearheads bid for stricken Premiership Rugby club
Sky News has learnt that David Armstrong, who stepped down as Wasps' chief executive in 2017, is working with Terminum Capital, an investment firm, on a bid to buy the club and its Coventry Arena stadium. Sources close to the auction of Wasps, which is taking place just days before...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
SkySports
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
SkySports
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson
The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told. The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.
SkySports
England captain Harry Kane will wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it
Harry Kane will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, even if it is prohibited by FIFA. The FA announced in September England will wear a rainbow captain's armband during the tournament as part of an anti-discrimination initiative, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The governing...
UEFA・
SkySports
Five cricketers reprimanded for historical social media posts, including Azeem Rafiq and Danni Wyatt
Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Chris Tickle reprimanded each of the five former or current cricketers and they will face no further action. Wyatt, Brooks, Jones, Rafiq and Gale have each admitted the breaches. Sky Sports News has contacted all five cricketers for a response. England Women cricketers Wyatt and Jones'...
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Watch Frankel's Last Dance on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm!
A decade after Frankel’s last ever appearance, the legendary horse’s jockey Tom Queally remembers British Champions Day 2012. Watch the full film, showcasing previously unseen 4K footage, on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm.
SkySports
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over
Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
SkySports
Savannah Marshall resets for Claressa Shields fight: 'For me I get one roll of the dice and it's all or nothing'
Savannah Marshall gets to relive the biggest week of her life all over again. That is how the WBO champion feels at the start of fight week, after her undisputed title clash with arch-rival Claressa Shields was rescheduled for this Saturday (October 15). Marshall has been on an emotional rollercoaster...
