Society

SkySports

Abby Dow's heroic return highlight for England in World Cup opener; Black Ferns looked vulnerable

Some players do not come back from the injury Dow sustained back in April, when she broke her leg in multiple places during the Six Nations clash with Wales. So to come back from that and play international rugby after just six months - having also had screws removed from her leg because there was a bit of aggravation - is absolutely remarkable. It's not as if Abby simply ambles around the pitch, she's an absolute athlete, to jink in and out and finish her try in the manner she did was phenomenal.
SkySports

Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders

Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.
Rebecca Spencer
Rebecca Black
SkySports

Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries

Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
SkySports

James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning

Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SkySports

Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United

Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
SkySports

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson

The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told. The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over

Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
