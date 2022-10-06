Some players do not come back from the injury Dow sustained back in April, when she broke her leg in multiple places during the Six Nations clash with Wales. So to come back from that and play international rugby after just six months - having also had screws removed from her leg because there was a bit of aggravation - is absolutely remarkable. It's not as if Abby simply ambles around the pitch, she's an absolute athlete, to jink in and out and finish her try in the manner she did was phenomenal.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO