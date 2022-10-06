APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.

APPLETON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO