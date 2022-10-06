Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
waupacanow.com
Waupaca convict returning to prison
Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, to nine years in federal prison. Baumgardt was convicted of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His prison term will be followed by five years of extended supervision. On May 26, 2021,...
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
WBAY Green Bay
Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning. Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr. The patient was found a...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Manitowoc County sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 23-year-old found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing 23-year-old in Green Bay has been called off, as he was reportedly found safe. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Khriston Seymour was found safe. There was no additional information provided. Original: Green Bay Police searching for...
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
whby.com
Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
whbl.com
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
WBAY Green Bay
Two displaced after house fire in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Appleton early Monday. At about 1 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane. Flames were coming from the back of the home. Crews attacked the...
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
wtaq.com
Early Morning Fire Displaces Two From Their Home
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced from their home after an early morning fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. (Monday). Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. The fire eventually...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
