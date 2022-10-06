Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Yardbarker
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
FOX Sports
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
FOX Sports
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
FOX Sports
Ron Rivera doesn't regret Commanders' Carson Wentz trade
The Carson Wentz-Washington Commanders marriage has left much to be desired in the win column, but coach Ron Rivera said he still believes in his new quarterback. Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Washington is 1-4, last in the NFC East. They most recently lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17. The Commanders are four games behind the first-place and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) and three games behind the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1) in the division. Washington is also 0-2 in divisional play with losses to the Cowboys and Eagles.
FOX Sports
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
FOX Sports
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence discusses their strength as a team | FOX NFL Sunday
Erin Andrews sat down with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. The defense has allowed four touchdowns in four games The "FOX NFL Sunday crew previews the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' training facility
Deshaun Watson can't suit up for the Cleveland Browns for another seven weeks, but he's back in their building. On Monday, Watson, who's suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct, returned to team meetings and is now permitted to participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach, among other things, NFL Network reported.
FOX Sports
Brady: Buccaneers improving offense still a work in progress
There’s one true barometer of success for a Tom Brady-led offense, and that’s whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score enough points to win on a particular day. One week, attempting a season-high 52 passes while throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns without an interception didn't get the job done in a 41-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Another roughing penalty riles NFL fans, social media
For the second consecutive day, a roughing-the-passer penalty stirred confusion in an NFL game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on third-and-8 at the Las Vegas 46-yard-line with 1:13 left in the first half. Jones stripped the ball and came away with it, but he also landed on Carr at the end of the play, although he appeared to try to brace the fall. Officials flagged Jones for roughing the passer, allowing the Raiders to keep possession.
Yardbarker
49ers Face More Devastating Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Silence of the Rams
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
FOX Sports
Jets say their fortunes are changing and it's not just talk
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets would tell anyone who'd listen over the past several months that things were changing with the franchise. Negative energy was being replaced by positive vibes. Caution was giving way to confidence. And now, losses are getting shoved...
