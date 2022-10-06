The Carson Wentz-Washington Commanders marriage has left much to be desired in the win column, but coach Ron Rivera said he still believes in his new quarterback. Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Washington is 1-4, last in the NFC East. They most recently lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17. The Commanders are four games behind the first-place and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) and three games behind the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1) in the division. Washington is also 0-2 in divisional play with losses to the Cowboys and Eagles.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO