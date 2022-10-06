Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning. Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr. The patient was found a...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Manitowoc County sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
whby.com
Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
1065thebuzz.com
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay is celebrating a major milestone. The non-profit is marking 40 years in the community with a celebration banquet later this week. Since 1982, NeighborWorks has helped thousands of people with home ownership classes, down payment assistance, and real estate development. NeighborWorks CEO/president...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partnership honors history
Light smoke is still coming from the warehouses. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Is the Great Salt Lake dying?. The salt content is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, where nothing will be able to survive in the lake. Updated: 1 hour ago. The non-profit has helped thousands of people...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
whby.com
Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
Comments / 1