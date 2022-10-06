ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October

Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Traffic
NBC News

Why gas prices are going back up after nearly 100 days of declines

It was the longest losing streak for gasoline prices since the early months of the pandemic: For 98-consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to a slower worldwide demand for oil. Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group last week...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Couple 'very lucky' with mortgage before price hike

First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said they are "very lucky". Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, and have said its a scary experience currently. They managed to secure a 3.6% interest rate...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Costco Has Good News for Consumers Seeking Lower Prices

People join Costco (COST) to save money. Sure, it's fun to walk through the store eating samples, and seeing what's new, but at the end of the day you pay your membership fee for access to low prices. The chain has been very aware of that and its leadership has kept its buyers focused on keeping prices low. And, in situations where increases are unavoidable, the chain's purchasing department has been very aggressive about understanding why prices have gone up.
BUSINESS
CBS News

U.S. hits China with export controls on chips

China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy