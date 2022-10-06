Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October
Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Why gas prices are going back up after nearly 100 days of declines
It was the longest losing streak for gasoline prices since the early months of the pandemic: For 98-consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to a slower worldwide demand for oil. Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group last week...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Phys.org
The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned
The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Phys.org
Interior Department moves forward with oil and gas drill site leasing
In order to comply with a provision of the climate, tax and health care law signed in August the Interior Department announced Thursday it would move forward with onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and waters. At the behest of Senate Energy and Natural Resources...
BBC
Cost of living: Couple 'very lucky' with mortgage before price hike
First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said they are "very lucky". Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, and have said its a scary experience currently. They managed to secure a 3.6% interest rate...
Costco Has Good News for Consumers Seeking Lower Prices
People join Costco (COST) to save money. Sure, it's fun to walk through the store eating samples, and seeing what's new, but at the end of the day you pay your membership fee for access to low prices. The chain has been very aware of that and its leadership has kept its buyers focused on keeping prices low. And, in situations where increases are unavoidable, the chain's purchasing department has been very aggressive about understanding why prices have gone up.
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
U.S. hits China with export controls on chips
China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
CBS News
