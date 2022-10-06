ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum Out for Pelicans' Home Preseason Opener

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ia8A0_0iPAarXr00

CJ McCollum has been ruled out of Friday's game versus Pistons.

The New Orleans Pelicans open their home preseason opener without the services of guard CJ McCollum. McCollum is dealing with ankle soreness and the team is being precautionary with him moving forward.

The injury landed him on the list before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, although he did play in that one. McCollum played 15 minutes and finished with 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

More Injury Updates

  • As he rehabs from his torn ACL last season, Kira Lewis Jr. is also out again. He is getting closer and closer to ramping up his work to participate in 5-on-5 drills, which is a welcome sight.
  • The Pelicans list Brandon Ingram again as questionable with a toe injury that prevented him from playing in Chicago.
  • Trey Murphy III is dealing with right foot soreness and is listed as questionable for Friday night after missing the preseason opener in against the Bulls.
  • Herb Jones is a new entry and is questionable with a rib contusion. Jones suffered the injury in the first half on Tuesday and did not return after playing 12 minutes. He scored 8 points while also dishing out 2 assists. Coach Green said Jones did practice on Thursday and looked good. "He looked fine in practice, (But) we'll continue to monitor where he is (physically). We just want to make sure we're being safe based on how he feels after a practice day."

Pelicans fans hoping to finally see the Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will have to wait a bit longer. The Pelicans technically don't play another home preseason game.

Their final "home" game is a match versus the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham, Alabama. New Orleans will host its first regular-season home game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
Person
Kira Lewis Jr.
Person
Trajan Langdon
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Pistons#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Chicago Bulls#Acl
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

The documentary about the Redeem Team that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have produced dropped on Netflix, and it has fans across the NBA quite excited. The team was one of the greatest ever assembled, with names like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony all involved in bringing the gold medal back for Team USA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
GonzagaNation.net

Looking at BYU basketball this season

Every week to countdown to the return of college basketball Dan Dickau is previewing a different WCC opponent.  This week Dan is taking an in depth look at the BYU Cougars.  Find out who he thinks will be the key players and matchups to watch for in Provo this year.  Also make sure ...
PROVO, UT
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA

Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in ...
DURHAM, NC
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
610
Followers
365
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy