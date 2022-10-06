Read full article on original website
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
Summit Fever review – super-real mountain-climbing drama is dizzying experience
With seemingly-authentic mountaineering sequences, this is a visually resplendent film about peak-scaling – just don’t look down at the plot
Jodie Whittaker's time traveler faces erasure in new trailer for her farewell Doctor Who episode
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the titular time traveler, "The Power of the Doctor," will air Oct. 23, the BBC has announced, also releasing a new trailer for it. The clip features both the dreaded Daleks and actor Sacha Dhawan's The Master. "This is the day you...
Triangle of Sadness breakout star Dolly de Leon explains the movie's intense ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. One of the year's most acclaimed movies is finally out in U.S. theaters this weekend. Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this summer, the second time that director Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the honor. But for all that prestige, Triangle of Sadness is a raucous satire of class, beauty, and white privilege, following the passengers on a luxury yacht cruise as their trip gets upended: First by a violent burst of vomiting that affects them all during a fancy dinner, and then by a shipwreck on a seemingly deserted island.
Interview with the Vampire recap: Louis embarks on a taste of New Orleans
How many live foxes would you watch being consumed for a chance to eat a meal like that?. Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) conversation with Louis (Jacob Anderson) continues over a multi-course dinner that looks unfairly delicious as Interview With the Vampire serves up a second episode seasoned with romance, humor, and cruelty. Let's dine.
The Boys season 4 first look reveals the new top-secret supes
The girls take center stage in the first look at The Boys season 4. Amazon unveiled official photos of two new additions to the cast: Susan Heyward (OWN's Delilah) and Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol). The actors were hired to play new supes on the show, Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Russell Brand talks Katy Perry split on 'Ellen'
Russell Brand discusses the one that got away. Since announcing they were divorcing in December, Russell Brand and Katy Perry have been mostly mum about their split. But with a new movie —Rock of Ages— to promote, Brand stopped by Ellen today to open up for the first time about the duo's 14-month marriage.
Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, more cheer Ariel Elias' response to beer-throwing MAGA heckler
Hecklers are one of the hazards of being a stand-up comedian but heckling becomes plain old assault when there's an unopened can of beer involved. Ariel Elias, a self-described Kentucky Jew, was performing a set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. when she opened the floor to some audience questions. Big mistake.
Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio says he's 'fallen back in love' with The Challenge after season 38
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio knows he's got a lot to prove. The seven-time Challenge champion is the most decorated winner in the history of the franchise, and the last time he competed on the series was when he won season 35's Total Madness two years ago. After taking some time off, he's finally back for season 38's Ride or Dies with Nany Gonzalez as his partner.
Doom Patrol star remembers his very first scene: 'Going up a donkey's ass'
There's no show quite like Doom Patrol, that's for sure. Yes, it's a superhero series based on DC Comics characters, and there are a lot of those around these days. But what separates Doom Patrol from the likes of The Flash is the absurd, surreal tone — which became clear to the actors right from the start.
Devil in the White City director Todd Field exits series following Keanu Reeves' departure
The Devil in the White City has hit another snag. Just days after it was announced that star Keanu Reeves was leaving the Hulu and Paramount TV series, director and executive producer Todd Field has also departed, EW can confirm. A reason has not been given for the departure of...
Manifest cast on Cal's big change in season 4: 'He's got so many daddy issues'
No one on Manifest has gone through more of a change than Cal. Fans of the newly revived drama will remember one of the big season 3 cliffhangers, which was when the Stone family's youngest, played by Jack Messina, vanished under supernatural circumstances only to reappear five years older. Ty...
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
Picard season 3 trailer reveals villain, La Forge's daughters, and more Next Generation returns
Star Trek fans got a peek at the villain who's bringing the Next Generation crew back together in Picard season 3. The Trek panel at New York Comic Con beamed up a full-length trailer for the show's final season, revealing Amanda Plummer (Ratched, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) as a mysterious alien with an axe to grind. The veteran character actress is playing Vadic, captain of the Shrike, a "warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crew mates from his days on the Enterprise."
House of the Dragon director confirms a major character is dead
Warning: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 8. The Many-Faced God has come to claim another soul with the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. Six years after the events of episode 7, the Game of Thrones prequel picks up with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen...
Teo-Rapp Olsson talks about Sebastian's gruesome death on The Walking Dead
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal." We figured not everybody would make it out alive before The Walking Dead wraps things up with its Nov. 20 series finale, and the first domino fell on Sunday's "A New Deal" episode. A very jerky domino.
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
Watchmen creator Alan Moore is 'definitely done with comics,' decries 'unbearable' industry
Alan Moore's Watchmen series, first released in the mid-80s, served to satirize and deconstruct the idea of the hero, so it's been interesting in the years since to watch the cantankerous author respond to the genre's massive explosion in popularity. In a new interview with The Guardian, Moore elaborates on comments he's made over the years about the "infantilizing" quality he feels superhero stories have had on modern culture.
