ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

"Outraged" NY Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks after two people are shot in front of his home

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. "At what point are we supposed to talk about crime on our own streets?" Zeldin said. "I’m standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my own house, you can’t get me more outraged than right now."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRGB

DEC lifts drought watch on much of New York state

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has lifted the drought watch for much of the state, citing recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water. The following counties will return to Normal designations: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WRGB

Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY
WRGB

During Fire Prevention Week, plan your family's escape routes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday kicked off the start of Fire Prevention Week around the country!. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Departments use this week to host open houses, training and educational events, plus it's...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy