NY Attorney General asks appeals court to allow gun law to stay in effect pending appeal
New York State (WRGB) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James is taking action to keep the state’s new concealed carry law in place. It comes after last week’s ruling by a federal judge that found key parts of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) unconstitutional.
Exclusive: Rep. Zeldin speaks about shooting at his home, NY’s rampant crime problem
New York State (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin is now part of the conversation in the race for New York Governor, with Election Day less than a month away. Zeldin has been campaigning on the issue of crime, and...
"Outraged" NY Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks after two people are shot in front of his home
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. "At what point are we supposed to talk about crime on our own streets?" Zeldin said. "I’m standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my own house, you can’t get me more outraged than right now."
DEC lifts drought watch on much of New York state
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has lifted the drought watch for much of the state, citing recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water. The following counties will return to Normal designations: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia,...
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
Health Department launches info campaign encouraging flu, COVID shots this fall
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With children back in school and flu cases on the rise, the New York State Department of Health announced the launch of its annual public education campaign Saturday, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older.
During Fire Prevention Week, plan your family's escape routes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday kicked off the start of Fire Prevention Week around the country!. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Departments use this week to host open houses, training and educational events, plus it's...
