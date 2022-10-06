Read full article on original website
Oct 10, 2022 Weekly Bulletin
1.K-5 Pictures – If your student misses picture day on the 11th, they can come in on the 19th with middle school and get their picture taken. 2.3rd– 5th Grade Earbuds/Headphones – 3rd – 5th grade students, please remember to bring a pair of earbuds or headphones to keep at school for the year for testing. MS Curriculum Night Recordings – They should now be available on Schoology.
10.10.22, Bagley’s Monday Message
Good morning families, take a look at the Nectar News and our other school updates below. We look forward to seeing you virtually at our Curriculum Night on Thursday. Every Monday teachers will show the Nectar News to share upcoming events, appreciations, and to educate and celebrate varied cultures and school expectations. Check your email for the link.
After School Enrichment Classes
Fall after school enrichment classes are starting! All classes, except for chess and science club, begin the week of Oct 10, 2022. Coding also doesn’t start until next week, but that’s because there’s no school on Friday. The PTSA is looking for volunteers to walk Kindergarteners to...
Open House/Curriculum Night at HPE
Please join us Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5:30-7:00. 5:30-6:00 Spanish Speaking families in your students classroom. 6:00-6:30 1st session in your students classroom. 6:30-7:00 2nd session in your students classroom. 7:00-7:30 Optional Open Session in your students classroom.
PSAT/SAT and College/Career Day 10.12.2022
9th and 10th grade students’ school day will begin at their usual time- 8:50. We ask that they are quiet as they navigate the building (inside and out) as it is important that we maintain a quiet testing environment. On this day 9th and 10th grade students will need to report to alternate locations, which will be posted throughout the building. They will spend the day engaging in sessions around planning for post high school paths and success, followed by lunch and an early dismissal at 12:35. Students will remain with their assigned small group teacher in the same room for the day (with the exception of going to the gym for all class meeting) as they move through the planned lessons.
