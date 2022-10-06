9th and 10th grade students’ school day will begin at their usual time- 8:50. We ask that they are quiet as they navigate the building (inside and out) as it is important that we maintain a quiet testing environment. On this day 9th and 10th grade students will need to report to alternate locations, which will be posted throughout the building. They will spend the day engaging in sessions around planning for post high school paths and success, followed by lunch and an early dismissal at 12:35. Students will remain with their assigned small group teacher in the same room for the day (with the exception of going to the gym for all class meeting) as they move through the planned lessons.

