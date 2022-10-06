ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tishomingo County, MS

wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS

