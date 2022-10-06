Read full article on original website
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
A Tennessee Representative is Airlifted to a Memphis Hospital Following an Accident Involving a Fatality
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a serious car accident. It happened last (Wednesday) night, Gant surviving the head-on collision, which involved a fatality, in Hardeman County. Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley. The accident remains...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash
COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
22 dogs removed from home in Tuscumbia
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
Mississippi man arrested after he was found walking around park without clothes
A man accused of walking around a Mississippi park without his clothes was ordered held without bond after he was arrested on a third indecent exposure charge. On 09-25-2022 at approximately 10:45 am Tupelo Police were called to the Joyner Park area for a male walking without his clothes. A...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
