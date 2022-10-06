ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Police busy training next generation of officers

By the time FOX 2 was checking in on the men and women training to be Michigan State Police officers, only 59 recruits remained - down from 80. A testament to the rigorous standards necessary to meet for anyone who thinks they have what it takes to be part of the state police.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Gilda's Club Bras For A Cause

Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit wants to make sure no one is facing cancer alone. 38 cancer survivors walked the runway at last night's Bras For A Cause to raise funds for Gilda's Club programs. Fox2's Lori Pinson served as the emcee. If you missed it and want to help, go to gildasclubdetroit.org.
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Bras For A Cause

Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit provides free support programs to cancer survivors and their families. Their fundraiser event, Bras For A Cause, allows breast cancer survivors to walk the runway in a show of confidence and perseverance. This Weather or Not champions the hope and spirit of these cancer survivors and their families. For more information, go to gildaclubdetroit.org.
