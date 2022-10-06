Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police busy training next generation of officers
By the time FOX 2 was checking in on the men and women training to be Michigan State Police officers, only 59 recruits remained - down from 80. A testament to the rigorous standards necessary to meet for anyone who thinks they have what it takes to be part of the state police.
Michigan woman bought Florida condo with mom's money after being granted her guardian
SAGINAW, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw County woman was charged with a 20-year felony for stealing more than a million dollars of her mom's money, including nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases. Valda Cork, 59, was arraigned in district court after the state Attorney general charged her with counts of...
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
Next generation of Michigan State troopers face tough tests during 20-week training
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police training is as much a physical location as a state of mind for the recruits gunning to be part of the state's law enforcement agency. The mantra emblazoned on a sign at the facility says as much. "If you think you...
Gas prices spike in Michigan following refinery fire
It was only a month ago when falling gas prices were being celebrated across the Midwest. But now, Michigan's gas prices have climbed nearly 45 cents higher than the average.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Amtrak ride from Metro Detroit to Chicago turns into 'nightmare' for passengers
(FOX 2) - An Amtrak trip from Metro Detroit to Chicago turned into the "train ride from hell" after the power cut out, the toilets stopped working, and passengers abandoned the rail car for an alternative transportation. "We've been pulled this far by 353 because our engine is dead. We...
Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina
A California man is suing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce over false advertising, because it is not made in Texas. In the lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co. shopper Philip White says he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021, believing it was made in Texas.
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Gilda's Club Bras For A Cause
Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit wants to make sure no one is facing cancer alone. 38 cancer survivors walked the runway at last night's Bras For A Cause to raise funds for Gilda's Club programs. Fox2's Lori Pinson served as the emcee. If you missed it and want to help, go to gildasclubdetroit.org.
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Bras For A Cause
Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit provides free support programs to cancer survivors and their families. Their fundraiser event, Bras For A Cause, allows breast cancer survivors to walk the runway in a show of confidence and perseverance. This Weather or Not champions the hope and spirit of these cancer survivors and their families. For more information, go to gildaclubdetroit.org.
Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Monday night before mild and breezy Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - High pressure gives us quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday features increasing clouds. It will be breezy and mild. Some much-needed rain is in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday with our next cold front. Cooler temps arrive Thursday and stick around through the weekend.
