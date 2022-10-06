ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington teen holds inaugural Loop to Loop walk for Epilepsy

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Three million adults and nearly 500,000 children in the United States live with epilepsy, according to CDC. A Wilmington teen is using her experience to both educate and raise money for the cause. Isabella Cox battled epilepsy at 9 years old the reason she felt compelled to help others with the condition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WECT

Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
whqr.org

Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension

Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
foxwilmington.com

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3

44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament which was postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WNCT

Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

15-year-old artist discusses inspiration for latest Carolina Beach mural

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Murals have been popping up all over Carolina Beach in recent years, and the newest one will be officially unveiled on Friday. “Best Day Ever” was designed and painted by 15-year-old artist Maddie Deiters and it’s the final mural for 2022. It’s right outside of the Courtyard Marriott on Charlotte Ave.
