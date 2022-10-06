ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI



 

eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football

11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest man on gun charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said they arrested a man accused of being in possession of a loaded gun. Police said officers were on patrol near Silhouettes Gentleman’s Club on Allens Avenue at about 1 a.m. Saturday. "Upon pulling into the lot, the officers observed several subjects...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Several injured in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle transporting several people crashed in Portsmouth Saturday night. According to witnesses, the vehicle was leaving a wedding at Glen Farm around 11 p.m.  Police say the vehicle rolled over at some point while traveling on Frank Coelho Drive.  Seven people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. Despite […]
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer crashes into woods

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Traffic was disrupted on Route 146 North Sunday evening after a tractor trailer went into the woods. The crash happened at the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. According to State Police, the tractor trailer went off the road and over a guardrail around 5:30 p.m....
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Tractor-trailer veers off highway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor-trailer veered off the road. The crash occurred near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. More than 100 feet of guardrail was also damaged, state police added. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man flown to hospital after serious crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Lakeville early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Bedford Street. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud crash in the area. Upon arrival, the...
LAKEVILLE, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.  Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after fire at Lincoln apartment building

(WJAR) — Crews transported one person to hospital care following a fire at an apartment complex in Lincoln on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a six-unit apartment building on School Street. One resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other residents were able to get out...
LINCOLN, RI

