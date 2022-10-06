Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football
11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
2 suspects sought in Cranston purse theft
The male and female suspects reportedly committed the theft outside the CVS on Reservoir Road.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 taken to hospital after Lincoln fire
Crews responded to a multi-family home on School Street just before 6 a.m.
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest man on gun charge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said they arrested a man accused of being in possession of a loaded gun. Police said officers were on patrol near Silhouettes Gentleman’s Club on Allens Avenue at about 1 a.m. Saturday. "Upon pulling into the lot, the officers observed several subjects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Several injured in Portsmouth crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle transporting several people crashed in Portsmouth Saturday night. According to witnesses, the vehicle was leaving a wedding at Glen Farm around 11 p.m. Police say the vehicle rolled over at some point while traveling on Frank Coelho Drive. Seven people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. Despite […]
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer crashes into woods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Traffic was disrupted on Route 146 North Sunday evening after a tractor trailer went into the woods. The crash happened at the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. According to State Police, the tractor trailer went off the road and over a guardrail around 5:30 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tractor-trailer veers off highway in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor-trailer veered off the road. The crash occurred near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. More than 100 feet of guardrail was also damaged, state police added. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and […]
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
ABC6.com
Man flown to hospital after serious crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Lakeville early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Bedford Street. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud crash in the area. Upon arrival, the...
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
Providence man convicted of kidnapping, killing woman to be sentenced
Louis Coleman, the Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman more than three years ago, is less than 24 hours away from learning his fate.
Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop
BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police. Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after fire at Lincoln apartment building
(WJAR) — Crews transported one person to hospital care following a fire at an apartment complex in Lincoln on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a six-unit apartment building on School Street. One resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other residents were able to get out...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department, EMS, Animal Control, respond to rollover accident on Rt. 195
“On Saturday Fairhaven Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on 195 in the median. Two adult occupants and one dog were extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center. Fairhaven Animal Control responded and assisted by taking the dog who was...
Comments / 0