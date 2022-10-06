ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Seahawks: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Seattle Seahawks in Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 1-3) Saints 30, Seahawks 13: The offense is overdue for a breakout game and gets Alvin Kamara back at just the right time. Look for him to lead a dominant rushing attack and for the Saints defense to bring Geno Smith back down to Earth. Saints roll.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave

The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers

Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
NOLA.com

WATCH: Breaking down the Saints, LSU, MLB playoffs and more on 'Bayou Bets'

There was plenty to discuss on today's episode of 'Bayou Bets,' and the crew got to break down a New Orleans Saints victory for the first time in almost a month. While the panel of Zach Ewing, Jim Derry and Spencer Urquhart were pleased that the Saints got the win over the Seattle Seahawks, they noted that there were still too many mistakes to feel too optimistic about the Saints' long-term outlook.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Scott Satterfield
NOLA.com

The Saints made 6 Saturday transactions in a roster shuffle, including waiving RB Tony Jones

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves official Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans waived running back Tony Jones, placed safety P.J. Williams on injured reserve, activated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach off injured reserve, signed safety Bryce Thompson off their own practice squad, and elevated defensive back Chris Harris and receiver Keith Kirkwood off the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Crossover: The Pelicans are ready for their time in the spotlight

New Orleans isn’t a basketball city. That’s what they keep telling us. We don’t have an iconic Rucker Park like New York, where legends like LeBron show up unannounced to play street ball. Heck, you can barely hear the pings of more than one ball here on Greenway Court, McDonough Playground or Stallings Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints return man/receiver Deonte Harty leaves Seahawks game with injury

New Orleans Saints kick returner/receiver Deonte Harty left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury in the first half at the Caesars Superdome. The Fox broadcast said that Harty had his right foot looked at, and spent a significant amount of time in the injury tent. He was then taken back to the locker room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' wild win over the Seahawks

Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Seahawks#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
NOLA.com

Full Court Press: CJ McCollum on basketball, journalism and life

This story was produced as part of our ongoing partnership with JRNOLA, a local non-profit which mentors under-represented youth in the field of journalism, particularly women and people of color. You could almost say that CJ McCollum plays basketball as a side project. In his time off the hardwood, he’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Transcript of CJ McCollum talk with JRNOLA

Less than a month after arriving in New Orleans to play for the Pelicans, CJ McCollum reached out to the Gambit’s close partners JRNOLA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit high school journalism program for underrepresented youth, particularly BIPOC and young women. McCollum — who was a journalism major at Lehigh...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit! Pelicans preview, CJ McCollum, the NOLA Project's season starts and more!

Hello and welcome to another issue of Gambit! This week we’ve got loads of goodies for y’all, so let’s get into it. The Pelicans’ season is getting ready to start next week, and while in years past this might have been barely a blip on anyone’s radar, this year it means something. And not just because they have a great squad (which they do) or will likely go deep into the playoffs (which they will). As Liam Pierce writes for us, the Pelicans have built a relationship with their fans in the city over the last several years that is threatening to finally make New Orleans a true basketball city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy