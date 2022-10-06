Read full article on original website
Saints vs. Seahawks: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Seattle Seahawks in Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 1-3) Saints 30, Seahawks 13: The offense is overdue for a breakout game and gets Alvin Kamara back at just the right time. Look for him to lead a dominant rushing attack and for the Saints defense to bring Geno Smith back down to Earth. Saints roll.
Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave
The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers
Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
LSU notebook: Left tackle Will Campbell misses key SEC game after being hospitalized
No. 25 LSU lost a key piece of its offensive line before it even kicked off against No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. School officials confirmed just hours before the 11 a.m. kickoff that starting left tackle Will Campbell would not play in the key Southeastern Conference game.
Taysom Hill's job description for the Saints can be hard to label, but he nailed it perfectly
Taysom Hill was officially given the position of tight end by the New Orleans Saints as preparations began for the 2022 season, but the BYU product has settled back nicely into his utility man role. There was some concern that Hill's impact on the offense would diminish when he was...
Trey Murphy's job this season is simple: Any time he has 'daylight,' he should shoot
With Brandon Ingram sidelined because of toe soreness during the preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have inserted second-year forward Trey Murphy into the starting lineup. On Friday, Murphy went 2 of 4 from 3-point land in the Pelicans’ win over the Detroit Pistons. Coach Willie Green said he thought Murphy could have shot more.
WATCH: Breaking down the Saints, LSU, MLB playoffs and more on 'Bayou Bets'
There was plenty to discuss on today's episode of 'Bayou Bets,' and the crew got to break down a New Orleans Saints victory for the first time in almost a month. While the panel of Zach Ewing, Jim Derry and Spencer Urquhart were pleased that the Saints got the win over the Seattle Seahawks, they noted that there were still too many mistakes to feel too optimistic about the Saints' long-term outlook.
Pelicans sign former LSU standout Javonte Smart to training camp deal
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing former LSU men’s basketball standout Javonte Smart to a training camp deal. Monday, the team announced it had brought aboard Smart and Kelan Martin. To make room for those two, the Pelicans waived John Butler and John Petty Jr., the team said. A...
The Saints made 6 Saturday transactions in a roster shuffle, including waiving RB Tony Jones
The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves official Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans waived running back Tony Jones, placed safety P.J. Williams on injured reserve, activated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach off injured reserve, signed safety Bryce Thompson off their own practice squad, and elevated defensive back Chris Harris and receiver Keith Kirkwood off the practice squad.
The Crossover: The Pelicans are ready for their time in the spotlight
New Orleans isn’t a basketball city. That’s what they keep telling us. We don’t have an iconic Rucker Park like New York, where legends like LeBron show up unannounced to play street ball. Heck, you can barely hear the pings of more than one ball here on Greenway Court, McDonough Playground or Stallings Park.
Saints return man/receiver Deonte Harty leaves Seahawks game with injury
New Orleans Saints kick returner/receiver Deonte Harty left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury in the first half at the Caesars Superdome. The Fox broadcast said that Harty had his right foot looked at, and spent a significant amount of time in the injury tent. He was then taken back to the locker room.
Three things we learned from the Saints' wild win over the Seahawks
Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.
Full Court Press: CJ McCollum on basketball, journalism and life
This story was produced as part of our ongoing partnership with JRNOLA, a local non-profit which mentors under-represented youth in the field of journalism, particularly women and people of color. You could almost say that CJ McCollum plays basketball as a side project. In his time off the hardwood, he’s...
Transcript of CJ McCollum talk with JRNOLA
Less than a month after arriving in New Orleans to play for the Pelicans, CJ McCollum reached out to the Gambit’s close partners JRNOLA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit high school journalism program for underrepresented youth, particularly BIPOC and young women. McCollum — who was a journalism major at Lehigh...
'It’s Geno’s team.' Saints preparing for different Seahawks offense with Smith as QB1
A comfortable Geno Smith apparently makes for a very dangerous Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Through four games, Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion rate. He’s in his first season as the Seahawks’ starter, having played backup the three previous years with the franchise. Russell Wilson was Seattle’s...
Which area prep football teams are the best? See the Week 7 list here
The Cougars, at 5-0 on the field, did not play last week. The final four games are against Jesuit, Holy Cross, Rummel and John Curtis. Talk about consistency: The Wildcats have scored 49, 42, 42, 41, 47 and 49 points this season. Total points allowed: 11. 3. John Curtis 5-1...
Trey Murphy catches fire as Pelicans stay perfect in preseason win against Spurs
Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans ranked 24th in 3-point attempts and 27th in 3-point percentage. The season before that, they ranked a respective 25th and 26th in those categories. One of the reasons the Pelicans selected Trey Murphy with the 17th pick in the 2021 draft was to improve...
Read the latest Gambit! Pelicans preview, CJ McCollum, the NOLA Project's season starts and more!
Hello and welcome to another issue of Gambit! This week we’ve got loads of goodies for y’all, so let’s get into it. The Pelicans’ season is getting ready to start next week, and while in years past this might have been barely a blip on anyone’s radar, this year it means something. And not just because they have a great squad (which they do) or will likely go deep into the playoffs (which they will). As Liam Pierce writes for us, the Pelicans have built a relationship with their fans in the city over the last several years that is threatening to finally make New Orleans a true basketball city.
