Max Thieriot Talks New “Fire Country” Show Coming To CBS

By Maria Dibut Galera
 4 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Get ready for the premiere of Fire Country on CBS tomorrow night! Jillian Lopez talked with Max Thieriot who stars in the new series and also co-wrote and produced it. Here’s what he had to say about the show being based on the small town he grew up in plus a special tie in he has to Las Vegas.

