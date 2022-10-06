Max Thieriot Talks New “Fire Country” Show Coming To CBS
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Get ready for the premiere of Fire Country on CBS tomorrow night! Jillian Lopez talked with Max Thieriot who stars in the new series and also co-wrote and produced it. Here’s what he had to say about the show being based on the small town he grew up in plus a special tie in he has to Las Vegas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0