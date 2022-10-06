ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

nbc15.com

18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights. Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (quotes theirs)
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
SAUK CITY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Child passenger calls for help after car crashes into garage

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department officials said a child called for help Sunday after the car they were riding in crashed into a garage. Crews were sent to the area of South Stoughton and Pflaum roads at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence, and collided with a large garage. Officials said the driver was pinned inside, but a child was able to leave the vehicle and call for help from a nearby business.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident

Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Child goes for help after car crashed into Madison garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young child needed to be the one who went to get help late Sunday morning after a crash left the driver pinned inside a vehicle. According to the Madison Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through a fence near the S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road intersection and crashed into a large garage. The wreck caused significant damage the building and trapped the driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s denied housing

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Fmr. state parole commission chair selected as Madison Independent Police...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned

(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash

POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
POYNETTE, WI
x1071.com

Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
MADISON, WI

