Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are The Top 6 Diners in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
A tribute to Irene C. Baird, and a sigh of sadness at her passing | Opinion
Harrisburg has recently observed more deaths of prominent community leaders than conceivable in a short period of time. One of those individuals slipped away unobtrusively as was her style. Her life and contributions to our community do deserve reckoning. Irene C. Baird, D.Ed., of Camp Hill died on Sept. 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bring on the holidays - Tröegs Mad Elf is returning for its 20th anniversary season
In 2002, brothers Chris and John Trogan, created a “big, festive Belgian-style ale with cherries and honey to enjoy over the holidays.”. That was the beer that put Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey on the map. The iconic Mad Elf will make its return for the 2022 holidays...
FOX43.com
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: York College
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are wearing their support for breast cancer awareness month. The campus safety office at York College and the student-run EMS is selling pink patches all this month. Pink is the color of breast cancer awareness. Members of both departments will be...
Pa. American Water donates $500 each to 142 fire companies, including 13 locally
Pennsylvania American Water said today it is donating $71,000 in grants to 142 fire companies and rescue units in honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week through its Firefighting Support Grant Program. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water said it has donated more than...
West Shore Home expands into 16th state
Hampden Township home remodeling company, West Shore Home, has expanded into its 16th state -- the buckeye state. The company opened a new location on Oct. 6 in the Cincinnati area at 9283 Sutton Place in West Chester, Ohio. The company specializes in window, door and bath replacement, with most...
WGAL
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Lzzy Hale
I’ve been in Halestorm since I was 13. Did I know I’d get here? No. Did I believe I could? Yes! Besides winning a Grammy, the radio hits, and our touring prowess, I’m most proud of my bandmates and the way we are able to communicate, still love each other, and fight the good fight together. After all these years we are still doing it our way. And that’s the biggest accomplishment.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0