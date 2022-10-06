ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
Entertainment
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Central Pennsylvania#The Milton Hershey School#The Jonas Brothers#Nickjonas#Kevinjonas#Tiktok
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: York College

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are wearing their support for breast cancer awareness month. The campus safety office at York College and the student-run EMS is selling pink patches all this month. Pink is the color of breast cancer awareness. Members of both departments will be...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

West Shore Home expands into 16th state

Hampden Township home remodeling company, West Shore Home, has expanded into its 16th state -- the buckeye state. The company opened a new location on Oct. 6 in the Cincinnati area at 9283 Sutton Place in West Chester, Ohio. The company specializes in window, door and bath replacement, with most...
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back

WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County raises money for infant

AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Lzzy Hale

I’ve been in Halestorm since I was 13. Did I know I’d get here? No. Did I believe I could? Yes! Besides winning a Grammy, the radio hits, and our touring prowess, I’m most proud of my bandmates and the way we are able to communicate, still love each other, and fight the good fight together. After all these years we are still doing it our way. And that’s the biggest accomplishment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

