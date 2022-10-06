Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
KMOV
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
recordpatriot.com
Worden duo facing meth charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
etxview.com
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
KMOV
Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in south St. Louis
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
Comments / 1