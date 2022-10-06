Read full article on original website
EVELYN SCHULTZ
Evelyn M. Schultz, 75, of Sedalia, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Cole Camp. Visitation will be Thursday from Noon until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
GLASGOW BOARD OF ALDERMAN AUTHORIZES ISSUANCE AND DELIVERY OF COMBINED WATERWORKS AND SEWERAGE REVENUE BONDS
The Glasgow Board of Aldermen considered the issuance of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds in the amount of $560,000 at a special session recently. The City Clerk reported that copies had been made available for public inspection before the bill was introduced. In a roll call vote, the...
JAMES ROBERT “BOB” LANDRETH
James Robert “Bob” Landreth, 75, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Saline Animal League and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WALTER HIRT
Walter L. Hirt, 65, of Miami, MO, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, with Mickey L. Hirt officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ANNIE AND ABEL VAN METER STATE PARK TO HOST HALLOWEEN EVENT
The Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park will be hosting its second annual “Spooking Up the Park” Halloween event on Saturday, October 22. The event is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the park with activities including themed crafts, a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted hike and campfire stories.
New women’s center opening in Columbia
A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma. The post New women’s center opening in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 10-16
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
EVA LUCILLE WORKCUFF
Eva Lucille Workcuff, 78, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge
Safety measures have been and continue to be a priority for the Missouri Department of Transportation's construction crews following an injury that happened in late September while working on the new Rocheport bridge. The post MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES STREET NAME CHANGE
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance for a name change to North Moniteau Avenue, extending from West Main Street to West Clay Street during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the street name will be changed to W.T. Morris Avenue. In other news...
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
MU announces homecoming kickoff and parade start times
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri revealed the times for its homecoming festivities. The annual homecoming parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be at 3 p.m. The Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2) in a Southeastern Conference bout at Faurot Field. The Tigers The post MU announces homecoming kickoff and parade start times appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
