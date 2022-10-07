ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJsfV_0iPAXb8400

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City.

A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked.

But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city.

The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes, or classic bikes, which are free for the year for people with a subscription. Electric bikes are harder to steal, but cost extra.

We are told the theft problem is why it's getting harder and harder for people to find a bike when they need it.

The stolen Divvy bikes are ending up everywhere. There was that one that ended up in the streets of Mexico City, and another ended up at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

We've seen Divvy bikes across Chicago ditched, dumped, and dragged.

Some have taken to social media to report stolen and abandoned bikes. Someone spotted a Divvy bike that had been painted black outside a Jewel-Osco store, and the 400 block of Asbury Avenue in Evanston was described by a Twitter user as a "Divvy graveyard."

A spokesperson for Divvy issued this statement: "We've seen an uptick in theft of Divvy bikes and this has disproportionately impacted our pedal bike fleet. We are working closely with (the Chicago Department of Transportation) on a strategy to address the impacted fleet."

With specific regard to the bike that ended up in Mexico City, the Divvy spokesperson said in a statement: "While we can't blame this bike for heading south as Chicago's winter sets in, the reality is that sometimes Divvy bikes are stolen and that impacts our riders in Chicago. To ensure we keep theft levels low, and based on our experience as the largest bikeshare provider in the country, our team constantly adapts to patterns of misuse by hardening our bikes, stations, and software against theft."

Divvy parent Lyft went on to explain a spike in thefts around downtown Chicago has resulted in a decrease in the size of the total pedal bike fleet. Lyft added that the thefts track with greater crime trends in Chicago, as crime peaks in the summer.

Lyft said its e-bikes bikes are harder to steal because of anti-theft measures built into them. But such options are not available in the same way for pedal bikes, which have minimal internal electronics, Lyft said.

Meanwhile, through public records requests, Molina learned that through Sept. 21 of this year, 81 bikes have been stolen on record. This is compared to 64 last year, and 29 in pre-pandemic 2019.

The data show the thefts are happening across the city. This is a list from Chicago Police of Divvy bike theft reports from Aug. 23 until Sept. 22.

This is a list of all Divvy bike thefts from Jan. 1, 2019, until Aug. 23 of this year.

The thefts have led to empty racks and headaches for users like Pam Martin.

"It's just hard to find any," Martin said. "Sometimes I walk to like three different stations, and by the time I walk, it's been a half hour - it's like, okay, I just wasted all this time."

Martin depends on Divvy bikes to get around. But as they get harder and harder to find, she says they're becoming less dependable by the day.

"it's just very frustrating," she said.

What's being done about that?

"I never hear back from anybody," Martin said.

We started asking Chicago's Department of Transportation, who contracts with Divvy, weeks ago. But they still haven't shared specifics. CDOT did release this statement:

"Security of the Divvy fleet is a top priority for CDOT. Lyft, the operator of Divvy, has taken several steps to enhance system security and prevent theft, and we continue to communicate with CPD about potential stolen bikes. Divvy has continued to break ridership records and is the largest bikeshare system by service area in the country. CDOT is committed building on this success and ensuring that Divvy remains a safe and accessible transportation option for Chicagoans and visitors."

CDOT also reported that Lyft has implemented numerous measures to help reduce and prevent thefts and losses.

Among them are a sweep of the Lakefront Trail and Riverwalk, among other areas, from Friday through Monday, and communications telling riders to re-park any bikes that are left on private property.

Divvy riders are advised never to leave bikes unattended, and to ensure they see a green light on bike docks so as to ensure bikes are properly locked. Divvy is also working to ensure dock mechanisms are working properly, and is also monitoring for fraud.

A spokesperson told us the city hasn't called for such an action, but they are open to exploring the need and demand.

CDOT added that pedal bikes are regularly maintained and refurbished with components such as new brakes and seats, and are removed from the fleet when they are damaged beyond repair.

Anyone who sees an abandoned Divvy bike is asked to reach out to Divvy customer service online, through the Divvy app, or by calling 1-855-553-4889; tweet a photo @DivvyBikes and the hashtag #Divvyphonehome, or file a report with 311.

CDOT said if a police report is not filed, a missing or stolen Divvy bike will not be reflected in theft reports.

Comments / 30

GOH15
3d ago

the City of Chicago had a program to give away free bicycles 🚲 but the criminals got their own free bicycle program instead..!

Reply
6
Kristina
3d ago

These things are all over the ground along with those scooter!! It's ridiculous if you ask me, people can't respect go back to making them walk

Reply(2)
3
Related
CBS Chicago

3 people shot on Ohio feeder ramp on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An early-morning shooting Monday forced police to close the Ohio Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.At least three people were injured.Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. About 45 minutes after the shooting, three people showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a bullet-ridden Kia with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. We also spoke with at least two drivers who were on the ramp and their cars were hit by stray bullets. Fortunately, none of them were injured. Officers described the shooters' vehicle a silver Toyota Highlander.The popular feeder ramp was closed to traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Armed robber targeting postal workers for master keys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for an armed robber targeting postal workers for their master keys. At least five incidents have been reported on the city's West Side since Aug. 17. In each case, a man armed with a handgun ambushes mail carriers on their route and demands they hand over their keys. Those keys can be used to open all the blue boxes and cluster boxes in a given zip code. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Divvy#Thefts#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Study shows traffic congestion in Chicago has returned to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you feel like you're crawling in gridlock traffic at almost all times of the day, you might be onto something.Researchers in Chicago said traffic has returned to the levels we saw before the pandemic.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey showed us how in some cases, it's worse and how remote work schedules are playing a big role.Because of remote or hybrid schedules, drivers are hitting the road at all times of the day, making the congestion more unpredictable than it was before COVID-19 came to Chicago.The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked with studying when...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon returns in full force with 40,000 runners, 1 million onlookers cheering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the numbers, the Chicago Marathon was back in full force Sunday: 26.2 miles, more than 40,000 runners, and nearly a million people there to cheer them on. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with runners along the route. Some were very much excited, and others were exhausted. People from all over the globe came to Chicago to participate in the Bank of America Marathon.More than 40 thousand runners from 100 countries competed for 26.2 miles Sunday morning. Some came to beat a record. One of those was Danny Bisschop, who traveled all the way from the Netherlands to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy