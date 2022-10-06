Read full article on original website
How is this for symmetry? The Nationals season that began with three straight losses to the New York Mets ends with three straight losses to the Mets. As the year wraps up and the Nationals finish 55-107 — for their worst mark since moving to D.C., we let the dust settle quickly before moving on. And it’s been quite a year, with the departure of future franchise-cornerstone Juan Soto — two-plus years before free agency.
