Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
myfox28columbus.com
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten recognized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud following Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards with six touchdowns Saturday. The Big Ten said he became the first quarterback in conference history to throw at least...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State faces off Michigan State in their first game of the season on the road. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction.
myfox28columbus.com
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest. Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his right cleat for his third touchdown to help Stroud tie a school record with six touchdown passes as No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Women's Hockey celebrates 2022 national championship win at home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes took time for pregame recognitions for its 2022 national championship win at its home opener weekend. The women's hockey team claimed its first national title in March after beating Minnesota Duluth 3-2. At the team's home opener against St. Cloud State, the program...
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
myfox28columbus.com
ProMusica season begins tonight
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This evening marks the start of ProMusica’s season and the orchestra has some exciting things in store. As the new season gets underway ProMusica CEO Janet Chen joins Good Day Columbus with a preview. This year’s opening weekend will feature guest artist Austrian-Iranian cellist...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington native prepares for Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keep your eyes on the pies. Today Destination Outlets will host the 2022 Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Champion. Competitor and Pickerington native Katie Delzoppo joins Good Day Columbus ahead of the event. For more information about the eating contest click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: 70s for now but cooler temps ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another beautiful afternoon! Bright, blue sky and mild temperatures are feeling pretty good! The moon will be gorgeous tonight and we have rain on the way by midweek. MONDAY NIGHT: mostly clear, cool, starry, low 45. TUESDAY: mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy...
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus rise over 27 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus has risen over 27 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy. Gas in Columbus increased 27.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.95 per gallon today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbus are 46.9 cents per gallon...
myfox28columbus.com
First-time voters share their thoughts on the upcoming November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Election day is about one month away, and for some, November 8th's election will mark the first time they're eligible to vote. While some first-time voters are looking forward to heading to the polls, others do not plan to cast a ballot. "I feel like...
myfox28columbus.com
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
myfox28columbus.com
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Fire give cadets 24-hour simulation training at academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking at new ways to train its cadets and aiming for ways to get them up to speed before becoming a certified firefighter. One of the ways they're doing that is by putting their cadets through a 24-hour Simulation...
myfox28columbus.com
El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo to host giveaway to provide assistance with inflation
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the rising cost of groceries a local supermarket wants to help the community. El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo will be giving away $52.93 gift cards on October 15. State Strategic Director Lair Marin-Marcum joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the event. For more...
