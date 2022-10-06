Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
WWMT
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
WWMT
Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
WWMT
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
WWMT
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
WWMT
Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's
KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
WWMT
New WMU compostability lab hopes to advance product sustainability
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Ph.D. candidate at Western Michigan University has helped launch an innovative lab that will help companies develop more sustainable products. The compostability lab serves as an extension of WMU's Paper Pilot Plant, a research and product development facility at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
WWMT
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
WWMT
Battle Creek man who survived terrorist attack completes Ironman
Battle Creek, Mich — After almost dying during a terrorist attack in Europe, a Battle Creek man's amazing recovery is reaching new heights. Sebastien Bellin has completed an Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, which includes running, biking and swimming. Bellin was critically injured at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, during...
WWMT
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room
PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
WWMT
Young man steals woman's purse, uses credit card at Kent County area stores
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a man who's accused of stealing a woman's purse when she was loading groceries Sunday. Kalamazoo: Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff. A 70-year-old Kentwood woman was in a parking lot along Marketplace Drive around 6...
WWMT
Adopt Today: Tom
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A simple name, for a complicated guy... Tom the two-year-old cat earned his orange stripes as an extrovert at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. He's a bit purr-ticular about his crowd at first, but he gets to know you, he really opens up. The endless chatter...
WWMT
Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
WWMT
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
WWMT
Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
