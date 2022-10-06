ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years

By Ken Kolker
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.

It’s the first home being built in the city in 17 years.

“This is 1,600 square feet, one story, three bedrooms, two baths, so a little ranch,” said Muskegon County Career Tech Center teacher Holly Pontius.

High school students from the tech center are building it, with help from AmeriCorps and a local nonprofit called Lake Hawks In Flight. They expect to pour the basement walls on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Gx2V_0iPAUhoj00
The foundations of the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years. (Oct. 6, 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZMsv_0iPAUhoj00
The foundations of the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years. (Oct. 6, 2022)

“That’s what it’s all about, it’s about teaching youth skills and helping them see how that they can improve their own community,” Pontius said.

Janet Robinson, whose great-grandparents once lived on the corner on East Hume Avenue, donated the land. The home was demolished over the summer.

“Everyone here wants their community improved, and it starts somewhere,” Pontius said. “If it just starts with this one little house that we’re building with students, then that’s where change happens, that’s where hope happens.”

“It gives them hope,” Muskegon Heights Mayor Pro-tem Ronald Jenkins said of neighbors. “They can see that this can happen. Families can say, ‘I can own a home. I can build a home from the ground up.’ They can actually see that, because it’s happening right here.”

Census data shows Muskegon Heights lost 17% of its population since 2000, down to less than 10,000, and one in 10 of its homes.

In some neighborhoods, that has left driveway after driveway leading to vacant, garbage-choked lots.

The new home is going up less than two blocks from a burned-out, abandoned home fronted by piles of garbage.

It’s not far from intersections that have crumbled to gravel.

But, more importantly, it’s around the corner from Sophia Kirks, who takes pride in the tidy, two-story home she’s owned for more than half-a-century, where she raised her two kids.

Muskegon Heights was a lot healthier when she bought this home, she said.

“It was a lot of people with homes, and now they have moved away. There was a house right there,” she said, pointing to the empty lot next door, “and one on the other side down there.”

Both lots are empty now.

“I’m glad to see there are homes coming up,” she said. “Maybe I’ll live to see it.

“There is hope, there is hope. I never gave up hope. There is hope.”

The new home should be completed in the spring, at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

