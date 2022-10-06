ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
City
Woonsocket, RI
Government
Fast facts: The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – In response to a trio of deadly and costly hurricanes in Southern New England, the Army Corps of Engineers began construction on The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier. Drew Cattano, a Barrier Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers tells abc6: “ It was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
Politics
Supreme Court
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football

11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
PROVIDENCE, RI
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

