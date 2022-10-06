Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
8 years ago he backed him for governor, now Chris Christie endorses Allan Fung for congress
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It was on this day, 10 days into the month of October, in 2014 when then New Jersey Governor Chris Christie endorsed fellow republican Allan Fung in his bid for Rhode Island governor. Eight years later, the former NJ governor is now endorsing Fung for an even bigger position –a seat in congress.
$10M in ARP funds went to Providence ‘reparations’ commission pushing for bail fund, K-12 racism curriculum
Taxpayers funds from Biden's ARP helped create a "reparations" commission that is pushing for a bail bond fund and K-12 curriculum reform in Providence, Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
Most New Bedford City Councilors Oppose Methadone Clinic Location
Opposition to a proposed methadone clinic at 268-270 Union Street in Downtown New Bedford appears to be mounting. Six of the 11 New Bedford City Councilors are on the record in opposition to the location, as is a member of the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ACLU urges Woonsocket to revise city charter after council ousts mayor
"It's a laughing stock," North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi told 12 News. "It was a great show, if you want to say great, but to me it was a show."
ABC6.com
Fast facts: The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – In response to a trio of deadly and costly hurricanes in Southern New England, the Army Corps of Engineers began construction on The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier. Drew Cattano, a Barrier Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers tells abc6: “ It was...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Downtown Cannibalization? OPEC, Russia Vote Republican; Corrosively Anti-Compromise
-- From “Love After Love,’’ by Derek Wolcott (1930-2017), Nobel Prize-winning St. Lucan poet who spent a lot of time in Boston. -- From “Elevator Music’’, by Henry Taylor (born 1942), American poet. “Love is an agreement on the part of two people to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
4 arrested after ‘large party’ bust near the University of Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men were arrested after a party bust near the University of Rhode Island over the weekend. South Kingstown police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Kingstown Road for “a large party with excessive noise.”. Upon arrival, officers saw 350 to 400 people...
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football
11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
GoLocalProv
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
ABC6.com
Amid holiday weekend, Federal Hill business owners struggle to find staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –The Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival is an iconic tradition that Rhode Islanders know and love. While the 30th annual festival brings traction to the hill, businesses are feeling the heat and trying to keep up with minimal staff. Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill...
ABC6.com
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Comments / 0