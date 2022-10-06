Catch up on NXIVM before part 2 of HBO’s “The Vow”
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — HBO is set to release its new season of the NXIVM-based documentary series “The Vow” on October 17. “The Vow Part II” appears to take a deep dive into NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s inner circle.
NEWS10 has reported extensively on the federal trial, as well as the impact of NXIVM on its victims.
Get caught up on some of the latest stories about NXIVM before you watch:
May 2022: NXIVM guru wants new judge to decide evidence planting claim
May 2022: Appeals for NXIVM co-defendants heard in court
January 2022: NXIVM president gets start of prison sentence delayed
October 2021: NXIVM bookkeeper gets probation, no jail time
October 2021: Judge orders NXIVM co-founder to reveal redacted court submissions
October 2021: NXIVM co-conspirators: A timeline
October 2021: While government seeks jail time, NXIVM bookkeeper’s lawyers ask for probation
October 2021: NXIVM branding doctor loses medical license
