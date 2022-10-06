ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Catch up on NXIVM before part 2 of HBO’s “The Vow”

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNaOC_0iPAU3n200

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — HBO is set to release its new season of the NXIVM-based documentary series “The Vow” on October 17. “The Vow Part II” appears to take a deep dive into NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s inner circle.

NEWS10 has reported extensively on the federal trial, as well as the impact of NXIVM on its victims.

Get caught up on some of the latest stories about NXIVM before you watch:

May 2022: NXIVM guru wants new judge to decide evidence planting claim

May 2022: Appeals for NXIVM co-defendants heard in court

January 2022: NXIVM president gets start of prison sentence delayed

October 2021: NXIVM bookkeeper gets probation, no jail time

October 2021: Judge orders NXIVM co-founder to reveal redacted court submissions

October 2021: NXIVM co-conspirators: A timeline

October 2021: While government seeks jail time, NXIVM bookkeeper’s lawyers ask for probation

October 2021: NXIVM branding doctor loses medical license

The series will air every Monday on HBO at 9 p.m. You can watch the final trailer for “The Vow Part II” on Youtube .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Small plane crashes on the Sacandaga Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A small, single-engine plane crashed on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday near the Northampton Beach Campground. According to New York State Police, three people were on board at the time, one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. “I froze. I didn’t know what to do,” said Kellsie Wilson, who was on the […]
ACCIDENTS
NEWS10 ABC

Missing 14-year-old last seen 10 days ago found, police say

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 14-year-old girl that had been missing for 10 days has been found, police said Monday night. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game on Sept. 30. Boulder police said she was found at a home in Thornton, just north of Denver, on Monday, Oct. 10.
BOULDER, CO
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxivm#Hbo#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Vow#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury. Coach Mike Tomlin provided few other details following a 38-3 loss at the Buffalo Bills on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NEWS10 ABC

‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Lyle Lyle’ struggle, letting ‘Smile’ repeat

NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
MOVIES
NEWS10 ABC

Totenberg tests tenet of journalism with source friendships

NEW YORK (AP) — In the last months of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, one of the few people who knew how seriously ill the Supreme Court justice had become was her friend, National Public Radio reporter Nina Totenberg. She kept that news largely to herself. The legendary Supreme...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NEWS10 ABC

Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front line but is still trying to help his country in another way. Soccer, he believes, can play its part in the effort to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s football...
UEFA
NEWS10 ABC

What is TikTok’s ‘Hot Girl Walk’?

(NEXSTAR) – It’s essentially walking, but somehow hotter. The “Hot Girl Walk,” a fitness and lifestyle trend which unsurprisingly originated on TikTok, might appear almost identical to traditional walking at first glance. Hot-Girl Walkers are simply encouraged to get up, get out, and go for a long walk alone or with workout buddies, for the purposes of mental and physical health.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NEWS10 ABC

Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses...
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWS10 ABC

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt...
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

Red Cross aids seven after apartment fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is helping seven people, including four children, after an apartment fire in Watervliet. The fire broke out at approximately 11:00p.m. Sun. night at the Michael J. Day Apartments; and caused multiple street closures including Broadway and the off-ramp to I-787. Those roads are now reopen. Fire Chief […]
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

10/9/22: Chance of a Shower Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. We turned partly sunny this afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. Any showers remained confined to the Adirondacks today, however, this boundary is going to stall out over us for Monday and a weak area of low pressure will be developing along this. Clouds will stick around through much of the day on Monday, and a slightly better chance at a quick hitting shower for many during the afternoon hours.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy