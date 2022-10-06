Read full article on original website
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
Woman convicted of manslaughter in Coos County hit-and-run trial
COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March...
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
Dry weather prompts increased fire restrictions for south coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger level along the south coast due to dry weather and fuel conditions. A Level II (2) industrial closure and Moderate public regulated use closure will take effect on Tuesday, October 11. The industrial Level II...
JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man trying to flee after a crash left a pedestrian dead in Roseburg Tuesday morning. Deputies received a report about the crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South just before 9 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene to find that the driver had run away on foot.
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
WINSTON POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED EARLY MORNING INCIDENT
Winston Police arrested a man following an alleged incident early Saturday morning. Sergeant Mike Miller said officers responded to a disturbance where 39-year old Jaime Mackey allegedly pulled a firearm on multiple subjects. He was arrested and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another and for menacing. Mackey was detained without bail.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Parking Lot Closure in Coos Bay, Oct. 6
On Thursday & Friday, October 6th and 7th, 2022, City Staff will be performing maintenance work in the public downtown parking lot between Rife’s Furniture and the Elk’s Lodge/Ticor Title. This work will require the public parking lot to be closed for approximately two (2) days. Neighboring streets will not be affected. Please use caution when you are in the area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
