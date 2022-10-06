Read full article on original website
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
Why Immunic Shares Jumped By Around 57%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares climbed 71% to close at $2.12 on Monday after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures. Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 56.6% to close at $6.20 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private...
Wells Fargo Favors KLA, ASML In Semiconductor Capital Equipment; Expects Another Tough Earnings Cycle Before Bottom
Investor discussions and meetings over the past few weeks left Wells Fargo to consider sentiment as nearing the point of 'Bad is Good,' 'Worse is Better,' with investors looking for confirmation of a down WFE year in C2023 and a sell-side estimate reset. Analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained KLA Corp KLAC...
Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead
Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest
Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Concord Medical Services?
Concord Medical Services's CCM short percent of float has fallen 33.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 3%: Hong Kong Shares Continue To Bleed, Semiconductor Rout Spreads Across Asia
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Tuesday after the Nasdaq index closed at its lowest level since July 2020 and a semi-conductor stock rout spread across Asian markets like Taiwan and South Korea which opened for trading after the holidays. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group...
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has fallen 3.19% to $12.79. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $12.79 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cosmos Hub over...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Keysight Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Keysight Technologies KEYS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Peloton's Profitability Potential Is Broadly Underestimated, Says This Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $25.00. Peloton announced its fourth round of layoffs this year as it let go of 500 employees, representing about 12% of its workforce, as it continues to right-size its cost structure.
How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?
Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates. AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction. The new guidance was well below even...
Expert Ratings for Ventas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl
Restaurant Brands Intl QSR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $64.6 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Analyst Ratings for Five9
Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session. Advanced Micro Devices,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
