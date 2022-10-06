ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead

Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest

Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Concord Medical Services?

Concord Medical Services's CCM short percent of float has fallen 33.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Intel Corporation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has fallen 3.19% to $12.79. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $12.79 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cosmos Hub over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Keysight Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Keysight Technologies KEYS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?

Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates. AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction. The new guidance was well below even...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Ventas

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands Intl QSR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $64.6 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Five9

Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
96K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy