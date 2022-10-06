Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hartsville next door to the sheriff’s office.

Once at the scene, first responders were told there was a resident still inside the home. Crews were able to enter the building with protective gear, but the man was ultimately found dead.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death are under investigation.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Red Cross is assisting other residents who were displaced as a result of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.