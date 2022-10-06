ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, TN

Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1AkI_0iPATbYa00

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hartsville next door to the sheriff’s office.

NFD responds to body in water under Korean Veterans Bridge

Once at the scene, first responders were told there was a resident still inside the home. Crews were able to enter the building with protective gear, but the man was ultimately found dead.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death are under investigation.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

The Red Cross is assisting other residents who were displaced as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

