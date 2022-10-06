Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.
WALB 10
‘Everybody can play sports’: Valdosta Special Olympics returns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Close to 1,000 participants brought their game face to Valdosta for this year’s State Special Olympics. Competitors came from all over the region to compete for that sparkling gold medal but they also came to spread a message of diversity and inclusion in the community.
wfxl.com
Valdosta-Lowndes ‘Love Your River’ clean up scheduled October 28
Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county. Locations are Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River and Naylor Boat Ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle.
vsuspectator.com
Photos: VSU unveils North Campus walking trail
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, VSU unveiled its newest walking trail on campus. Located on North Campus, the trail is slightly under half a mile long and winds around the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building, Brown and Thaxton Halls. Created by Campus Wellness, USG and the Biology department, the walking...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WALB 10
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
WALB 10
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
wfxl.com
2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables
A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
VPD makes arrest for cocaine trafficking
Valdosta Police Officers arrested 53-year-old Wade Russell for trafficking in cocaine and other charges Friday.
douglasnow.com
Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight
Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at Detention Facility
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the LCSO's Detention Facility Sunday night and later pronounced dead.
