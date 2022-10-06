ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chris merkt
4d ago

It’s been almost 2 years, Biden destroyed the most vibrant economy on the planet. No Dems deserve a vote on Nov 8th. You vote Dem, you will be hurting your family. Vote Red like your children's lives depend on it. --

Mark Salgado
4d ago

all their platforms drive us deeper in debt and closer to socialism and total Anarchy. they don't want to display that to the General Public gives away their game

Kay Bettencourt
4d ago

The left has no plans to change anything that's why these left wingers, like Murray and Hobbs won't debate!

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that

To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
The Stranger

Hundreds Hold Hands Across 520 Bridge in Solidarity with Iranian Protesters

On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators stood hand-in-hand along the 520 floating bridge in solidarity with the recent protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, an arm of law enforcement that polices modesty and other behavioral norms. After the human chain demo, the group held a candlelight vigil at UW campus to mourn the dead.
MyNorthwest.com

WA Sec. of State candidate believes in local decision making

Julie Anderson, an independent candidate for Washington Secretary of State, believes in ‘local choice.’. She appeared on The Gee and Ursula Show, the day after her opponent Steve Hobbs. “Local choice is an important part of Americanism. And it’s how we innovate,” Anderson said. “Heck, we wouldn’t have a...
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?

There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
