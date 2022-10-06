Read full article on original website
chris merkt
4d ago
It’s been almost 2 years, Biden destroyed the most vibrant economy on the planet. No Dems deserve a vote on Nov 8th. You vote Dem, you will be hurting your family. Vote Red like your children's lives depend on it. --
Mark Salgado
4d ago
all their platforms drive us deeper in debt and closer to socialism and total Anarchy. they don't want to display that to the General Public gives away their game
Kay Bettencourt
4d ago
The left has no plans to change anything that's why these left wingers, like Murray and Hobbs won't debate!
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates in Washington's Secretary of State race
WASHINGTON — The race to become Washington's next Secretary of State is on – the two candidates in the running spoke to KOMO News about what their priorities are in KOMO’s Beyond the Podium series. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is working to keep his role as Washington...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that
To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
focushillsboro.com
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
The Democratic contender for governor, Tina Kotek, is accused of breaking the law by making promises to a third-party candidate who then withdrew from the campaign, according to a complaint made on Friday by a senior member of the Oregon Republican Party. Early in September, Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic physician...
The Stranger
Hundreds Hold Hands Across 520 Bridge in Solidarity with Iranian Protesters
On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators stood hand-in-hand along the 520 floating bridge in solidarity with the recent protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, an arm of law enforcement that polices modesty and other behavioral norms. After the human chain demo, the group held a candlelight vigil at UW campus to mourn the dead.
MyNorthwest.com
WA Sec. of State candidate believes in local decision making
Julie Anderson, an independent candidate for Washington Secretary of State, believes in ‘local choice.’. She appeared on The Gee and Ursula Show, the day after her opponent Steve Hobbs. “Local choice is an important part of Americanism. And it’s how we innovate,” Anderson said. “Heck, we wouldn’t have a...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?
There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
Court: Meta intentionally violated Washington state campaign finance law 822 times
A judge has ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law 822 times, according to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A judge ruled on Sept. 2 that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said.
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
