Read full article on original website
Related
swlexledger.com
EDITORIAL: I weep for Lexington County as more shootings rock the area over the weekend
Lexington, SC 10/10/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County was rocked over the weekend when one was killed and two more were injured in separate shooting incidents in the Lexington area. On Saturday night, one man died of multiple gunshots, and another was wounded after someone shot the pair while they were driving on South Lake Drive near the Waffle House just off I-20 in the county. In a second incident, that appears to have no relation at all to the previous shooting, a man was shot Sunday around mid-day at an apartment complex off East Main Street in the Town of Lexington. In both cases, law enforcement arrived and quickly began their investigations. They ensured there were no further threats to the public and are now working hard to locate the suspects and the motives behind these incidents. When the bad guys are arrested and jailed, I wonder how long we as a community can feel safe before the next round of craziness begins with some other punks looking to start some type of problem?
swlexledger.com
Deputies respond to South Lake Drive near I-20 Saturday after two shot
Lexington, SC 10/09/2022 - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Depart,emt responded last night to the area of the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. This is according to Captain Adam Myrick spokesman for Sheriff Jay Koon. Myrick said that, "Based on the...
swlexledger.com
The Lexington Ledger
Lexington PD investigating Sunday shooting in Lexington. Lexington, SC 10/09/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department were on the scene of a shooting that took place Sunday in the Town of Lexington. According to the department, this shooting took place at the 500 Building of the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments. This is located on East Main Street.
swlexledger.com
Town of Lexington renames Hendrix Street to Joy Holman Boulevard in sports greats honor
Lexington, SC 01/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Dignitaries from the Town of Lexington, members of the public, and family members of Joy Holman joined together one morning last week to rename Hendrix Street to Joy Holman Boulevard in her memory. The official ceremony was held at Lexington’s Willie B. Carartor Park.
Comments / 0