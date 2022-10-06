Lexington, SC 10/10/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County was rocked over the weekend when one was killed and two more were injured in separate shooting incidents in the Lexington area. On Saturday night, one man died of multiple gunshots, and another was wounded after someone shot the pair while they were driving on South Lake Drive near the Waffle House just off I-20 in the county. In a second incident, that appears to have no relation at all to the previous shooting, a man was shot Sunday around mid-day at an apartment complex off East Main Street in the Town of Lexington. In both cases, law enforcement arrived and quickly began their investigations. They ensured there were no further threats to the public and are now working hard to locate the suspects and the motives behind these incidents. When the bad guys are arrested and jailed, I wonder how long we as a community can feel safe before the next round of craziness begins with some other punks looking to start some type of problem?

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO