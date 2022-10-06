ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

Tennessee lawmaker from Mid-South seriously injured in crash

By Cierra Jordan, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMPOp_0iPATKkL00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues tonight after a man was killed and a state lawmaker injured in a car crash.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 in Hardeman County.

State Representative Ron M. Gant was taken to Regional One in Memphis.

FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with the family of the man who died in that crash.

Virginia Strickland said her boyfriend Marcus Cheairs died in the Wednesday evening crash near mile marker three on Highway 18 in Hardeman County.

Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was also involved.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said Gant was airlifted to Regional One.

On Thursday, Strickland and Cheairs’s family went to the crash scene.

“He’s got a 10-year-old child here who is speechless because he doesn’t know what to think. How do you tell your kid that his daddy died,” Strickland said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reacting on social media.

U.S Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in a Facebook post, “Please join me in praying for my friend Rep. Ron M. Gant who was in a serious car accident.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Saxton wrote, “We are thankful for all the emergency personnel, physicians, and nurses who provided amazing care and comfort to him and his family.”

But, Strickland said Chearis is not being recognized on social media as the person he was.

Strickland said he was a father and well-known in the community.

She added he was a deacon at New Abundant Faith Ministries in Hardeman County.

She is heartbroken that this happened to the love of her life.

“Regardless of what happened, I know he wasn’t drunk, and he doesn’t do drugs. So, if he did or if it was his fault, he still needs to be recognized as somebody,” Strickland said.

Sources told FOX13 that representative Gant underwent hours of surgery Thursday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but has not yet released any information about how it happened.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardeman County, TN
Hardeman County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WREG

Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid South#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on I-40, police say

MEEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on I-40 Sunday midday. At approximately 12:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Austin Peay and I-40. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
129K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy