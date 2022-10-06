Tennessee lawmaker from Mid-South seriously injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues tonight after a man was killed and a state lawmaker injured in a car crash.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 in Hardeman County.

State Representative Ron M. Gant was taken to Regional One in Memphis.

FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with the family of the man who died in that crash.

Virginia Strickland said her boyfriend Marcus Cheairs died in the Wednesday evening crash near mile marker three on Highway 18 in Hardeman County.

Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was also involved.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said Gant was airlifted to Regional One.

On Thursday, Strickland and Cheairs’s family went to the crash scene.

“He’s got a 10-year-old child here who is speechless because he doesn’t know what to think. How do you tell your kid that his daddy died,” Strickland said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reacting on social media.

U.S Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in a Facebook post, “Please join me in praying for my friend Rep. Ron M. Gant who was in a serious car accident.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Saxton wrote, “We are thankful for all the emergency personnel, physicians, and nurses who provided amazing care and comfort to him and his family.”

But, Strickland said Chearis is not being recognized on social media as the person he was.

Strickland said he was a father and well-known in the community.

She added he was a deacon at New Abundant Faith Ministries in Hardeman County.

She is heartbroken that this happened to the love of her life.

“Regardless of what happened, I know he wasn’t drunk, and he doesn’t do drugs. So, if he did or if it was his fault, he still needs to be recognized as somebody,” Strickland said.

Sources told FOX13 that representative Gant underwent hours of surgery Thursday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but has not yet released any information about how it happened.

