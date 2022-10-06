Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
Austin City Council to vote on increasing tenant rights and education on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin City Council will vote on two pressing tenant rights topics, codifying an ordinance to include the right to organize without retaliation from landlords and creating a renters' rights program. "Renters do not have a lot of rights in Texas," said Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes....
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
At war with an invisible killer: Surge in fentanyl deaths prompt action from local, national agencies
Darren and Shannon McConville lost their son, Kevin, to fentanyl weeks before his senior year in Hays CISD. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sitting side by side and holding a framed photo of their son, Kevin, Shannon and Darren McConville shared the life and last moments of their 17-year-old son who they lost to a fentanyl overdose in July.
Austin Chronicle
Fallout From DWI Crash Follows Hays County Commissioner
Beginning Oct. 16, if Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith wants to drive anywhere for the next five months, he first must exhale into a device linked to his ignition. In September, activist news outlet Caldwell/Hays Examiner (for whom this writer works)* reported the Dripping Springs-area Republican – seeking re-election against independent candidate Susan Cook in November – was arrested by the Austin Police Department in 2021 for Driving While Intoxicated.
Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
fox7austin.com
88 incidents reported at Austin City Limits Day 3: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL). ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival. From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local...
KVUE
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time
A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
KWTX
Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
KVUE
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from City Council is helping with at least one of those problems.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
fox7austin.com
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
fox7austin.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Killeen police investigating 16th homicide after teen fatally shot
Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive on reports of a shooting victim.
KVUE
