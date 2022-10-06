Read full article on original website
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
Would Trading For Jae Crowder Make Sense For Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks are a team rumored to have trade interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, yet making a move for the veteran could be detrimental to their roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Hawks, Suns Have Discussed Jae Crowder Trade per Report
The Phoenix Suns may have found another potential suitor when it comes to Jae Crowder.
Report: Joel Embiid Not Expected to Face Cavs on Monday
Sixers center Joel Embiid is not in Cleveland for Cavs vs. Sixers on Monday.
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
Hawks are attempting to propose a trade for Crowder
Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson
If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
Shaquille O’Neal reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to ‘go back home’
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” the eight-time All-NBA...
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio
Josh Richardson unexpectedly found himself with San Antonio Spurs last season after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. But now as he enters his first full season with the Spurs, his value can't be overlooked.
Dennis Schroder reveals ‘main reason’ why he rejoined Lakers — and it’s not LeBron James
After gaining a lot of interest following his strong performance for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament, Dennis Schroder decided to take his talents back to Hollywood to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard admitted that he has “unfinished business” with the Lakers after his one-year stint with the team in 2020-21.
Heat Ends Rockets Two-Game Preseason Win Streak
Despite 25 points from Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets' two-game preseason winning streak came to an end against the Miami Heat.
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
The NBA brought several stars together for this commercial
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
Suns Make Championship Contender Tier in NBA.com Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are indeed a championship contender as they head into the new season, according to NBA.com.
