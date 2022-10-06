H.I.G. Capital Acquires Morningside Healthcare and Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Freudenberg Medical’s Heflix TPE tubing is a high purity TPE intended for bioprocessing applications. Freudenberg Medical, a medical and pharmaceutical devices, components, and tubing manufacturer, announced the launch of the HeliFlex Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) tubing on Sept. 29, 2022. The Heliflex is a high purity TPE designed for biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications.

