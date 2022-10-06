H.I.G. Capital Acquires Morningside Healthcare and Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Read full article on original website
Related
biopharminternational.com
Freudenberg Medical Launches HelixFlex TPE Tubing
Freudenberg Medical’s Heflix TPE tubing is a high purity TPE intended for bioprocessing applications. Freudenberg Medical, a medical and pharmaceutical devices, components, and tubing manufacturer, announced the launch of the HeliFlex Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) tubing on Sept. 29, 2022. The Heliflex is a high purity TPE designed for biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications.
‘Turning off our blast freezer until summer’: how UK firms are cutting energy costs
From an ice-cream factory weighing up closing for three weeks over Christmas to a bistro now only open for bookings
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
Comments / 0