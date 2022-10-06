Read full article on original website
North Yorkshire hospital spare room scheme set to expand
A scheme which offers people money to take in patients discharged from hospital could be expanded. The Care Rooms project offers a room to those needing support but "minimal care needs" before they move back into their own home after surgery or a fall. North Yorkshire County Council is considering...
Dudley Council pulls out of Black Country housing plan
A council has pulled out of a plan aimed at shaping where more than 76,000 homes would be built over 15 years. The Black Country Plan, which sets out future housing and employment need in the area, was drawn up by four local authorities in the West Midlands. But Dudley...
Lancashire-Manchester rail link plans submitted
Plans for a proposed new rail link between East Lancashire and Manchester has been submitted to ministers. The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the business case for the line from Rawtenstall to the city had been sent to the Department for Transport. Rossendale Council leader Alyson Barnes said the link...
Disused Yeovil school to be converted into housing
A disused Victorian school in Yeovil is set to be converted into housing. South Somerset District Council has approved plans to build 45 homes on the site of the Park School off the A37 Kingston. The fee-paying school opened in 1851 but moved to a new site in 2018 and...
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Loch Tay Iron Age roundhouse to be rebuilt after fire
A replica Iron Age roundhouse destroyed by fire could be rebuilt by spring next year, after a redevelopment project was given the go-ahead. The crannog - a wooden construction which stood on stilts in Loch Tay - burned down in just six minutes in June 2021. Now plans to redevelop...
Oxford Eastern Bypass reopens after Heyford Hill pipe burst
A main road has been reopened after repair works following a major water main burst in Oxford. The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout split early on Tuesday, flooding part of the A4142 Eastern Bypass. Oxfordshire County Council said the road - shut eastbound from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill...
Great Musgrave bridge: Concrete must be removed by October 2023
Hundreds of tonnes of concrete poured under a Victorian railway bridge will have to be removed by next October, councillors have ruled. The government's National Highways (NH) department carried out the work at Great Musgrave, Cumbria, last year as it said the structure was unstable. However, Eden District Council refused...
