Unlicensed drunken driver gets 6 years for Valley Center crash that killed motorcyclist

An unlicensed drunken driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Valley Center last year was sentenced Thursday to six years in state prison.

Oswaldo Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the death of Kaulana Miller, a 26-year-old Valley Center resident who was hit by a pickup truck on May 16, 2021.

Miller was struck at about 1:45 p.m. by a truck making a left-hand turn in front of him from Irish Oaks Road onto Valley Center Road, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he died about five hours later.

Garcia also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of being an unlicensed driver and getting behind the wheel while his driving privileges were suspended or revoked.

When Garcia was arraigned last year, a prosecutor said Garcia had been arrested in March 2020 and March 2021 for separate misdemeanor DUI offenses in North County.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .