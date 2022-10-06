ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel

Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Sanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County issues burn ban

The county says burning won’t be permitted at this time “for the safety of our community and to reserve the fire & EMS resources.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Temporary debris drop-off at Placida West Boat Ramp in Charlotte County

A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp. Placida West Boat Ramp is located at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses. The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
#Flood Insurance#Sanibel Sanibel
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Despite receiving help, many still don’t know what comes next after Ian

Lakes Regional Library has become the disaster recovery center for Lee County and is the place where people impacted by the storm in varying ways come together to get help. A lot of the people who visit the disaster recovery center don’t what the next move is for them after Hurricane Ian. Some, though, are surprised by the amount of help they are able to get.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice

Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian

The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
NAPLES, FL

