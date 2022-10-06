Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
WINKNEWS.com
Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel
Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared
As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lee County Sheriff's Office gives update on recovery efforts
Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expected to provide updated stats and information relating to LCSO recovery efforts.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County issues burn ban
The county says burning won’t be permitted at this time “for the safety of our community and to reserve the fire & EMS resources.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary debris drop-off at Placida West Boat Ramp in Charlotte County
A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp. Placida West Boat Ramp is located at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses. The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility,...
WINKNEWS.com
Why Fort Myers and parts Lee County are still under boil water notices
A boil water notice is still in place for people living in Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, and it has residents wondering why it is taking so long for the water to be safe. There are a few reasons why a boil water notice is issued. Particularly after...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Collier County beaches remain closed following Hurricane Ian
Beaches are still closed to the public at this time in the City of Naples and Collier County. The city has been clearing sand to make conditions safe for residents when it’s time for them to return.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
Housing complex sees increase in applicants as hurricane victims look for a home
The housing market was already struggling before Hurricane Ian. With the storm, it's making a bad situation worse as many families are now displaced because of it.
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
WINKNEWS.com
Despite receiving help, many still don’t know what comes next after Ian
Lakes Regional Library has become the disaster recovery center for Lee County and is the place where people impacted by the storm in varying ways come together to get help. A lot of the people who visit the disaster recovery center don’t what the next move is for them after Hurricane Ian. Some, though, are surprised by the amount of help they are able to get.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice
Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
First Blue Roof Installation Completed In Fort Myers Post Hurricane Ian
On Saturday, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) installed the first Blue Roof in Fort Myers. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property and provide residents with a livable house while they recover from Hurricane
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian
The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
