ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lionsgate’s ‘Expendables 4’, Sebastian Maniscalco’s ‘About My Father’ & Adele Lim Comedy Get 2023 Release Dates

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBS2q_0iPASfyr00

Lionsgate has just dated three theatrical release for next year: the Sebastian Maniscalco inspired biopic About My Father starring the comedian and Robert De Niro for Memorial Day weekend May 26; the untitled Adele Lim comedy on June 23 and The Expendables 4 for Sept. 22.

About My Father will open up against Disney’s The Little Mermaid on the 4-day holiday weekend next year. Lionsgate showed off the trailer to great laughs at CinemaCon, plus as an added bonus had Maniscalco host their entire session at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum Theatre. The pic centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant hairdresser father Salvo (De Niro) to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

The Adele Lim raunchy comedy will open against Warner Bros./DC’s The Flash on its new date. The pic is directed by Lim, written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim, and produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Lim. It stars. Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and Stephanie Hsu.

The fourth Expendables will add to the near $804M global grossing franchise. The new adventure sees the return of Sylvester Stallone plus 50 Cent and Megan Fox join the mercenary team which also includes Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and. Randy Couture. Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia also star. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning. Scott Waugh directs off Spenser Cohen and Max Adams’ script. Producers are Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, and Yariv Lerner. Expendables 4 dates itself against an untitled Warner Bros DC movie on Sept. 22.

MORE…

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears

The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above. Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Strangers’: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Actor Ema Horvath Joins Lionsgate Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is in production in Slovakia. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night being...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s “Wide Open” For A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis is open to the possibility of reprising her 2003 Freaky Friday role opposite Lindsay Lohan in a sequel. While visiting The View to promote her new movie Halloween Ends, Curtis was asked by Sarah Haines if she would participate in a follow-up to the film that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Peripheral’: Prime Video Drops New Trailer For Sci-Fi From Jonathan Nolan And Lisa Joy

Prime Video dropped the latest trailer for The Peripheral, the long-gestating sci-fi drama from Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films that’s based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson. The cast and producers made an appearance at New York Comic-Con today to hype the series that premieres Oct. 21. “When I read the book Count Zero [by Gibson], it felt like a first hit of acid. I never experienced anything like the worlds that Gibson created,” Nolan told convention goers Saturday. “I’ve watched every filmmaker rip off all the ideas, myself included, from his works and no one actually had the guts to go and adapt...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Tony Jaa
Person
David Warner
Person
Sebastian Maniscalco
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Anders Holm
Person
Brett Dier
Person
Robert De Niro
Deadline

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Branded Television

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has gotten an early Season 2 renewal. Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated series ahead of its Feb. 10 premiere. The animated show debuts first Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, The Marvel’s Moon Girl and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Lionsgate#Comedy#Hbo Max#Cinemacon#Warner Bros Dc#Sherry Cola
Deadline

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Director James Reed Ties With BBC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: James Reed, director of Oscar-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, has struck a one-year development partnership with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the deal, Reed and his company Underdog Films will work with the BBC’s commercial producer-distributor over the next 12 months, adding to its pipeline of natural history feature docs. Reed will be joined by his Underdog creative partner Matt Houghton. The news has been unveiled as the UK’s Wildscreen Festival gets underway, the respected natural history TV festival, and Reed is due to speak on a panel later today. He achieved worldwide acclaim with Netflix 2020 doc My Octopus...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Nora Twomey’s ‘My Father’s Dragon’

A beloved children’s novel is turned into a charming animation in My Father’s Dragon, which is world premiering at the BFI London Film Festival. Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) helms a story of childhood friendship based on the 1948 novel by Ruth Stiles Gannett, with animation from Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and a screenplay by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). It’s a sweet adventure with appeal for young kids and a starry voice cast including Jacob Tremblay as hero Elmer, and – in one of the film’s more amusing moments – Whoopi Goldberg...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con

The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura​, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Devil In The White City’ Director Todd Field Exits Hulu Series

Hulu is now searching for a new director and star for its upcoming limited series The Devil in the White City. Director Todd Field is the latest to depart the project, sources confirmed to Deadline. Hulu declined comment. Field’s exit follows the departure of star and executive producer Keanu Reeves last week. Related Story Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu's 'The Devil In The White City' Limited Series Related Story Amazon Prime Video To Share 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season Five UK Premiere With Channel 4 Following MGM Buy Related Story 'Tár', 'Triangle Of Sadness' A Double Shot Of Optimism For Arthouse Fare – Specialty Box Office The long-gestating adaptation of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF

The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. “We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Boys’: First Look At New Supes Sister Sage & Firecracker

Amazon has released the first photos of new supes Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, and Firecracker, portrayed by Valorie Curry, in the upcoming fourth season of The Boys. Details on their characters are being kept under wraps, but we can now see images of both in their costumes by supersuit designer Laura Jean Shannon. See the full-size images below. Showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted in August when the castings were announced. “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tom Welling Joins ‘The Winchesters’ CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series

Smallville alum Tom Welling has joined the cast of the CW’s drama series The Winchesters,  from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The news was announced today by The Winchesters producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance. The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, October 11 on the CW. Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit

The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Heckler Throws Full Beer Can At Stand-Up Comic Ariel Elias, And Her “Flawless” Reaction Moves Jimmy Kimmel To Book Her On His Show

Stand-up comics have been targeted frequently onstage by out-of-control audience members in the months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The latest incident came this weekend, when comedian Ariel Elias found herself quite literally under fire onstage in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Elias was doing a Q&A with audience members as a part of her act when a woman in the audience asked, “Did you vote for Donald Trump?” After trying to deflect, the comedian joked, “Why would you ask me that question when you know I’m the only Jew in the room? Are you trying to get...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Deadline

R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer

As Hurricane Ian roared through Florida last week, I was thinking of Nikki Finke, who had moved to the state four years ago but now was living under hospice care in Boca Raton, the result of a long and involved illness that finally took her life in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 68. Related Story Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia Finke founded Deadline in 2006 and eventually watched it build powerful, gale-force winds...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes.  The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy