Jodie Turner-Smith Brings Gilded Glamour and Futurism Together in Balmain Couture Gown for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Jodie Turner-Smith made a striking arrival at the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of her film “White Noise.”
The actress took to the red carpet in a gold-embellished gown with cream sections mimicking the appearance of fleece and a high neck silhouette by Balmain . Turner-Smith accessorized with statement jewelry pieces, including fan-shaped earrings, snake bracelets and rings, all from Bulgari.More from WWD
- Photos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution
- Balmain RTW Spring 2023
- Front Row at Balmain RTW Spring 2023
She looked to the stylist team of Wayman & Micah to craft her look. The duo, whose full names are Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, have worked with Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler and Thuso Mbedu.
Turner-Smith not only made a statement with her outfit, but also with her beauty look and hair. The actress opted for dramatic cat-eye makeup with gold eyeshadow on the corner of her lids. Her short hair was dyed purple.
The actress is known for making a statement on the red carpet . Recently she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in a black sheer tulle gown by Christian Siriano. Earlier in September she attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in a coral dress from Gucci .
Red carpet appearances aren’t the only thing keeping Turner-Smith busy. She’s currently in post-production for two films, including “The Independent” and “Murder Mystery 2.” She’s also filming the TV series “Bad Monkey.”
“White Noise” is a horror film about a college professor and his family whose life is upended by a chemical leak that causes them to evacuate from their quaint suburban town.Best of WWD
Comments / 1