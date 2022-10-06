ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith Brings Gilded Glamour and Futurism Together in Balmain Couture Gown for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0KuV_0iPASe6800

Jodie Turner-Smith made a striking arrival at the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of her film “White Noise.”

The actress took to the red carpet in a gold-embellished gown with cream sections mimicking the appearance of fleece and a high neck silhouette by Balmain . Turner-Smith accessorized with statement jewelry pieces, including fan-shaped earrings, snake bracelets and rings, all from Bulgari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f76QY_0iPASe6800
David Heyman, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

She looked to the stylist team of Wayman & Micah to craft her look. The duo, whose full names are Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, have worked with Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler and Thuso Mbedu.

Turner-Smith not only made a statement with her outfit, but also with her beauty look and hair. The actress opted for dramatic cat-eye makeup with gold eyeshadow on the corner of her lids. Her short hair was dyed purple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m23r_0iPASe6800
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

The actress is known for making a statement on the red carpet . Recently she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in a black sheer tulle gown by Christian Siriano. Earlier in September she attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in a coral dress from Gucci .

Red carpet appearances aren’t the only thing keeping Turner-Smith busy. She’s currently in post-production for two films, including “The Independent” and “Murder Mystery 2.” She’s also filming the TV series “Bad Monkey.”

“White Noise” is a horror film about a college professor and his family whose life is upended by a chemical leak that causes them to evacuate from their quaint suburban town.

