ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Comments / 2

Shawn King
4d ago

Well..when you are under the magnifying glass of the law..He knows it's a matter of time before they are caight.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Man accused of stealing Olympia City property

A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Police Continue to Seek Information on Missing Girl

The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to seek information on a girl who went missing more than two weeks ago. Kiona Johnson, 17, was reported missing by the department in late September. Johnson was last seen walking to a store on South Boone Street in Aberdeen on Sept. 18. The Washington State Patrol also issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
ABERDEEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakville, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Oakville, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man allegedly threatened transient with machete, knife

An Olympia man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two individuals using a knife and a machete. Jesse Allan Pogue, 21, was arrested on Sept. 30 after another man reported that he had just stopped Pogue from robbing a homeless person at the 7-Eleven store on the 3500 block of Martin Way E.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bowers
Chronicle

Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified

A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport

A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday

A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
ROCHESTER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Court Order
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Bomb Squad Responds to Thurston County Courthouse Campus After Briefcase Leads to Evacuation

Staff and visitors were evacuated from the Thurston County's Courthouse Campus Thursday morning after a suspicious package was discovered. The evacuation occurred around 11 a.m. and drew a response from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Olympia Police Department, county spokesperson Meghan Porter told The Olympian. The campus is in west Olympia on Lakeridge Drive Southwest.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate shots fired at Tacoma Mall, suspects at large

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Tacoma Mall Saturday evening. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the mall's parking lot just before 5:30 p.m. Officers on scene say two groups of people...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy