Shawn King
4d ago
Well..when you are under the magnifying glass of the law..He knows it's a matter of time before they are caight.
4
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl; Victim’s Mother Accused of Helping Him Avoid Arrest
A 35-year-old Centralia man was arrested last week on eight felony sexual abuse charges stemming from two February 2021 incidents where he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s mother, a 34-year-old Centralia woman, was also arrested last week for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping the man avoid arrest.
thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Police Continue to Seek Information on Missing Girl
The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to seek information on a girl who went missing more than two weeks ago. Kiona Johnson, 17, was reported missing by the department in late September. Johnson was last seen walking to a store on South Boone Street in Aberdeen on Sept. 18. The Washington State Patrol also issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
Chronicle
Woman in Crisis With Child Found in Homeowner’s Bathroom, Thurston County Deputies Say
An Olympia area resident called 911 early Friday to report that a woman and child had entered their Boston Harbor home, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. About 5 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Bayview Drive Northeast after the caller said...
Chronicle
Randle Man Charged With Vehicular Assault, DUI After Driving Over Forest Road Embankment
A Randle man who drove over an embankment on Forest Road 73 northwest of Morton just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday — injuring himself and two passengers — has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence. Jeremy Paul Ashe Jr., 22, reportedly failed to negotiate...
Chronicle
Judge Dismisses Case Against Mossyrock Man Accused of Trapping Elderly Father in Residence
The felony case against a Mossyrock man accused of trapping his elderly father inside a residence in July has been dismissed in Lewis County Superior Court. The case consisted of one count of unlawful imprisonment that was filed against Lance R. Swofford, 45, in August. Swofford had been accused of...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man allegedly threatened transient with machete, knife
An Olympia man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two individuals using a knife and a machete. Jesse Allan Pogue, 21, was arrested on Sept. 30 after another man reported that he had just stopped Pogue from robbing a homeless person at the 7-Eleven store on the 3500 block of Martin Way E.
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an...
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport
A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
Chronicle
Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday
A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Tacoma police arrest suspect in September vehicular homicide case
The Tacoma Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the case of a vehicular homicide that left a 31-year-old woman dead last month. The crash happened at the intersection of East 34th Street and East D Street in Tacoma just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to police.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
Chronicle
Bomb Squad Responds to Thurston County Courthouse Campus After Briefcase Leads to Evacuation
Staff and visitors were evacuated from the Thurston County's Courthouse Campus Thursday morning after a suspicious package was discovered. The evacuation occurred around 11 a.m. and drew a response from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Olympia Police Department, county spokesperson Meghan Porter told The Olympian. The campus is in west Olympia on Lakeridge Drive Southwest.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
q13fox.com
Police investigate shots fired at Tacoma Mall, suspects at large
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Tacoma Mall Saturday evening. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the mall's parking lot just before 5:30 p.m. Officers on scene say two groups of people...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
