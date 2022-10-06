Read full article on original website
Dennis Mattinson, Weather 10-10-2022
High pressure centered over the Great Basin weakens Monday as a grazing trough moves in from the PACNW. That trough will slide South and draw some Pacific moisture into our area. Even though QPF is rather meager, that moist flow will bring a chance of scattered showers over the Sierra, the Owens Valley and Mammoth. Once that trough passes, high pressure re-establishes itself over the West Coast Tuesday, with slight warming in our Forecast Area, with little impact….DMATT.
Reds Meadow Road Seasonal Closure Update
The Inyo National Forest and Devils Postpile National Monument announce that Reds Meadow Road at Minaret Vista will be closed for the season on Tuesday, October 11. The roadways within the Lakes Basin and the upper portion of Old Mammoth Road will remain open until weather conditions change. Starting October...
Bishop Union HIgh School Cross Country Team Competed October 8th
Congratulations, to the Bishop Union High School cross country team for their performance at the 43rd Asics Clovis Cross Country Invitational this past weekend Saturday, October 8. The meet took place at Woodward Park in Fresno, on the CIF State 5k course. There were approximately 220 teams and 4,000 individual runners that took part in the meet.
