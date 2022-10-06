High pressure centered over the Great Basin weakens Monday as a grazing trough moves in from the PACNW. That trough will slide South and draw some Pacific moisture into our area. Even though QPF is rather meager, that moist flow will bring a chance of scattered showers over the Sierra, the Owens Valley and Mammoth. Once that trough passes, high pressure re-establishes itself over the West Coast Tuesday, with slight warming in our Forecast Area, with little impact….DMATT.

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO