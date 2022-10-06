ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Cleveland.com

What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Iowa football game on Oct. 22?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When Ohio State football will return from an off week to play the second of its three crossover games in the Big Ten when Iowa comes to Columbus. The Oct. 22 matchup will serve as the fifth home game in six weeks for the Buckeyes. The game will kick off at noon on Fox for what will be their second game on the network this season. They beat Toledo 77-21 on Fox in Week 2 in a primetime game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with apparent injury

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Less than five minutes into the third quarter, Ohio State football was down to its third-string running back at Michigan State on Saturday. Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson went into the medical tent during the Buckeyes’ second drive of the second half. He had his legs knocked out from under him while trying to jump past a tackle in the backfield. He limped off the field and into the medical tent.
EAST LANSING, MI
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

