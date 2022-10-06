Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com Top 25: More GLC showdowns loom, St. Edward’s standing can slide in final two weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships are being claimed and playoff positioning is being established. The top eight teams remain unchanged since last week in the cleveland.com high school football rankings, but Cleveland Heights and Hudson each moved up a spot and are now in the top 10 after clinching their league titles.
Week 8 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 8 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Alexander Ash, Chardon: A sophomore linebacker, Ash led the Hilltoppers’ defense...
Southwest’s stronghold in Division I state football rankings will be tested in Week 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Moeller returned to Cincinnati on Saturday with a 25-10 win against St. Ignatius in Parma and remains the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I. That will be put to the test Saturday when St. Edward, the preseason No. 1 and defending Division I...
‘Did he suffer?’: Jayland Walker’s mother speaks out at Akron rally for son
The mother of Jayland Walker made a rare public appearance Monday to attend a rally and march organized in her son's memory.
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Knights of Columbus hoop it up for free throw contest
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Knights of Columbus Council 3269 is, once again, sponsoring a free throw contest for kids ages 9-14. The contest will take place Oct. 14 in the gym at St. Joseph School, 32946 Electric Blvd., with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Ohio State football’s defense has exceeded expectations, in all but one area
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Ohio State football’s defense seems to be headed in the right direction on the road to achieving Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ goal of being among the nation’s best. The defensive line has constantly gotten pressure led by Mike Hall Jr., who has...
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Iowa football game on Oct. 22?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When Ohio State football will return from an off week to play the second of its three crossover games in the Big Ten when Iowa comes to Columbus. The Oct. 22 matchup will serve as the fifth home game in six weeks for the Buckeyes. The game will kick off at noon on Fox for what will be their second game on the network this season. They beat Toledo 77-21 on Fox in Week 2 in a primetime game.
Browns’ new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with apparent injury
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Less than five minutes into the third quarter, Ohio State football was down to its third-string running back at Michigan State on Saturday. Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson went into the medical tent during the Buckeyes’ second drive of the second half. He had his legs knocked out from under him while trying to jump past a tackle in the backfield. He limped off the field and into the medical tent.
Anxiety ahead for Big Ten as Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. secures his star
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sounds echo through the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex every afternoon, a few hours before Ohio State football takes the practice field. First, the clunk of a Jugs machine, followed quickly by the muffled zip of a football being launched. Then, the crisp slap of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s gloved hands grabbing that ball out of the air.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
How prevalent is cheating in Lake Erie fishing derbies? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Lake Erie walleye are big business. The lake is the walleye capital of the world and its fishing tournaments draw anglers from throughout the United States, with promises of top competition and thousands of dollars in prizes.
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
