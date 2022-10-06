Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Midnight Club.The Midnight Club is all about death. By following a group of terminal patients living the last months of their lives in a hospice, series creators Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong explore the existential dread of contemplating the oblivion that awaits us at the grave. It’s no wonder that the characters of The Midnight Club hold tight to any kind of hope, sometimes with dire consequences for all. Through magical rituals and alternative healing routines, the young adults of Brightcliffe fight as they can against the terrible end that waits for them. At the same time, they vow to reach out from the other side after their time comes, to tell their friends that death is not the end and there’s no reason to be afraid. The Midnight Club is a beautiful exploration of how faith and hope make the weight of death bearable, and what could be a depressing watch, in the end, turns into a celebration of life, of enjoying the present moment with all our energy.

