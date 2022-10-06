Read full article on original website
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
'Devil in the White City': Director Todd Field Exits Hulu Series
Hulu's adaptation of The Devil in the White City has been dealt a further blow. Director and executive producer Todd Field has departed the project, and a search for a new director is already underway, according to a report by Variety. It's the second loss the project has suffered in the last seven days. News broke on October 7 that star Keanu Reeves had departed the project having been slated to play one of the two lead characters in the series, Daniel H. Burnham. T.
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Mike Flanagan's Latest Series
The Midnight Club is shaping up to be one of the most significant new horror shows to join the ranks on Netflix this spooky season. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club has been in the works since early 2020, with Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong at the helm. The series premiered exclusively on Netflix on October 7, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' Director Geeta Patel Discusses the Significance of [SPOILER]'s Death
Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end. In an...
'Velma': Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Scooby-Doo Spin-Off
Of all the properties in the Hannah-Barbera library, the Scooby-Doo franchise is not only the most popular and well-known, but it's also become one of the animation legend's most timeless. Since the original series premiered in 1969, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Incorporated gang have seen numerous iterations, with several shows, games, movies, and more released over time, each adding a different spin on the cast and offering a new mystery to solve. Though Mystery Inc. typically keeps things family-friendly, dealing with people dressed as monsters, there is the off occasion where things get a bit more mature for younger audiences, such as when the gang went toe to toe with real zombies in the surprisingly dark (and fantastic) Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998).
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
Summit Fever review – super-real mountain-climbing drama is dizzying experience
With seemingly-authentic mountaineering sequences, this is a visually resplendent film about peak-scaling – just don’t look down at the plot
How 'Community' Paid Tribute to Saturday Morning Cartoons with “G.I. Jeff”
Community played with different genres and story structures. The series turned mafia films, Rankin Bass Christmas specials, and action films into character explorations throughout the series. The Season 5 episode “G.I. Jeff” (or “Government Issue Jeff”) is not as talked about amongst that group, but serves a special role. It’s an animated episode that looks at the lead character’s growth throughout the series along with his flaws and uses Saturday Morning Cartoons perfectly to embody them.
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
'The Midnight Club' Deepens Mike Flanagan's Exploration of Death
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Midnight Club.The Midnight Club is all about death. By following a group of terminal patients living the last months of their lives in a hospice, series creators Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong explore the existential dread of contemplating the oblivion that awaits us at the grave. It’s no wonder that the characters of The Midnight Club hold tight to any kind of hope, sometimes with dire consequences for all. Through magical rituals and alternative healing routines, the young adults of Brightcliffe fight as they can against the terrible end that waits for them. At the same time, they vow to reach out from the other side after their time comes, to tell their friends that death is not the end and there’s no reason to be afraid. The Midnight Club is a beautiful exploration of how faith and hope make the weight of death bearable, and what could be a depressing watch, in the end, turns into a celebration of life, of enjoying the present moment with all our energy.
'The Rings of Power's Maxim Baldry on His Favorite On-Set Detail & The Role Grief Plays in Isildur's Arc
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons to conclude.
