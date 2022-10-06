ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

MetroParks events for families showcase Wiggly Field Dog Park

‘The Howl’ costume contest will also have adoptable dogs on-site. MetroParks of Butler County will host several fun, pet-themed events this fall that will get families outdoors and introduce them to Wiggly Field Dog Park. The Howl, a popular event for dog owners and their pups, will return to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured in Addyston highway crash

ADDYSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is seriously injured after a crash in Addyston Sunday. Police were called to the scene on US 50 near Depot Drive around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the 37-year-old man was riding a motorcycle out of a parking lot. He reportedly tried to make...
ADDYSTON, OH

